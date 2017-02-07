FitCloudConnect Joins AFS with 'World's First Mobile Gym Platform'

This press release was provided by AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, OTTAWA, ONT., CANADA, February 9, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of FitCloudConnect to its membership ranks.

FitCloudConnect is the very first hardware agnostic Virtual Fitness Platform.

​Fitness studios and gyms will now be able to live stream their existing classes, create their own low-cost programming, or purchase professional fitness programming for delivering to their users via the FitCloudConnect service.​

Built as a Cloud-based SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform with the latest in cloud and mobile technologies, FitCloudConnect is designed to provide maximum flexibility for fitness organizations and their users.​

“I’ve seen a lot of technology hit the fitness studio market, and much of it is having a major impact on our businesses,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “You can put FitCloudConnect in that category. They have a product and service that will make a difference. Welcome to the future.”

There is no need for proprietary hardware, kiosks or software with FitCloudConnect, which will work across all of the most popular IP-enabled devices including smartphones, tablets, web browsers, smart TV's, and set-top boxes. Studio owners are essentially putting their studio into their client’s pockets and more client/member fees into their own pockets.

“Why, in this age of technology, shouldn't I be able to take my gym with me wherever I go?" is the question that FitCloudConnect has answered. The company’s mission is to become to pre-eminent partner to fitness clubs around the world to put a mobile version of their gym into the pocket of every member.

“Life is busy for all sorts of reasons and FitCloudConnect is here to provide fitness programming for all ages and lifestyles, anywhere,” said Brad Weber, co-founder and CEO at FitCloudConnect. “We call it the AnyWhere Fitness Connection.”

More information on FitCloudConnect can be found at http://www.fitcloudconnect.com/.

