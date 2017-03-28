First UFC Gym® In Richmond Celebrates Grand Opening On Saturday, April 1

This press release was provided by UFC Gym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Richmond, VA – UFC GYM® today announced the grand opening of its first gym in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET. The 12,000-square foot facility is located at 7548-7550 West Broad Street in Richmond.

“We are very proud to be opening the first UFC GYM in Richmond," UFC GYM Richmond franchise owner James Sinnie said. "We believe we've built the premiere fitness facility in the area, and we're excited to show off all the features and amenities to the local community. Our coaches are professional caliber athletes with years of experience in an array of training disciplines, eager to share their knowledge and passion with our members."

The new Richmond facility features a 24-foot Octagon®, top-of-the-line strength training and cardio machines, battle ropes, agility ladders, bag room, group fitness studios, Brazilian jiu-jitsu studio and other functional training equipment for dynamic workouts.

UFC GYM will be offering free classes and demonstrations all day beginning at 9 a.m., with UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julianna Pena leading a seminar at 12 p.m. Please find full schedule below:

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS :

9:00 a.m. Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®)/Youth BJJ

10:00 a.m. Boxing/Pads Demo

10:00 a.m. MMA/BJJ

11:00 a.m. DUT/Youth BJJ

Noon UFC Athlete Seminar

1:30 p.m. UFC Athlete Meet & Greet: Julianna Pena

4:00 p.m. Boxing

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Oman, Philippines, South America, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.

In addition to the corporate owned signature clubs, UFC GYM also offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, visit UFCGYMFRANCHISING.

For more information, please visit UFC GYM Richmond. For more information about UFC GYM, please visit UFC GYM.com, or follow us on Facebook.com/UFCgym, Twitter or Instagram: @UFCGYM. You can also subscribe on YouTube at UFCGYM.

About UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world leader in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). In alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world’s most successful fitness brands, the UFC GYM brand gives UFC enthusiasts and fitness seekers of all ages the opportunity to practice the training techniques of famed UFC athletes. Offering a full-range of group fitness classes, private MMA training, personal and group dynamic training, plus MMA style youth programming, UFC GYM creates something for all ages and fitness levels. As the first to combine the world of mixed martial arts and fitness, UFC GYM’s TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach has developed an atmosphere where members can see immediate results. UFC GYM is the ultimate fitness experience. The brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine, aiming to continue revolutionizing the fitness industry. For more information about UFC GYM, please visit UFC GYM.com, or follow us on Facebook.com/UFCgym, Twitter or Instagram: @UFCGYM. You can also subscribe on YouTube at UFCGYM.

About New Evolution Ventures® (NeV)

Based in Northern California, New Evolution Ventures® (NeV) has a two-decade plus record of success in delivering superior returns on investment, specializing in the acquisition, development and operations management of both domestic and international fitness endeavors. Founded in 2008 by Mark Mastrov, Jim Rowley and Mike Feeney and following a strategic partnership with Vision Capital in 2011, the current team of NeV professionals is setting industry-wide standards one brand at a time. Operations have spanned over 20 countries worldwide and included hundreds of facilities. Our team’s industry experience has positioned NeV as a global leader in its field, expanding and reinventing the vision of fitness. For more information, visit www.nev.com .

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader, WME | IMG, together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 152 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.