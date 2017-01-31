Club Industry
Home > News Central > First-Ever 'Buying Habits of Fitness Studios' Research Study Launched by AFS

First-Ever 'Buying Habits of Fitness Studios' Research Study Launched by AFS

Jan 31, 2017

This press release was provided by the Association of Fitness Studios (AFS). The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, January 25, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) announced today the release into the fitness industry of the first-ever research study on the buying habits of fitness studios.  The questionnaire was disseminated to operators of fitness studios of all disciplines.

The ‘Buying Habits of Fitness Studios’ will measure a variety of spending habits in the key areas of: fitness equipment, software, and insurance. In addition, the study will examine who makes the buying decision, when such decisions are made, and what the influences are on such decisions.

’Buying Habits’ is another AFS research origination that brings relevant, credible data to the marketplace,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “Once again, we are filling incredibly important market voids so that studios and industry vendors can make fact-based sales and marketing decisions.”

Underwritten by SportsArt, the study will close January 31, be tabulated and analyzed in February, and released free of charge to AFS Associate Members (vendors) and sponsors on or about March 1.

Despite being generally acknowledged as the fastest growing segment of the fitness facility industry, prior to AFS research projects like ”Buying Habits,” owners, vendors, investors and marketers were dependent on anecdotal data.  With the inception of AFS research projects this unsubstantiated information has been replaced by valid findings. 

“We’d like to thank SportsArt for their generous contribution to make this study possible and to provide incentives for participation,” said Leve. “Their support was truly inspired by their desire to help deliver important data for the industry to share.”

Later in 2017 AFS will be conducting the 2017 edition of its ground-breaking Fitness Studio Operating & Financial Benchmarking Research Study – the 3rd annual such report, conducted by ClubIntel.

All AFS research reports are free of charge to AFS Associate Member (vendor) companies.

Related Articles
Master Class Videos
Apr 21, 2014
Video

Preview: Close More Sales by Using Three Concepts and the Four-Chain Link 2

Use this plan to inform, inspire and persuade so you can close more membership sales....More
More
Executive Insights Videos
Nov 13, 2014
Video

Exhale: How a Boutique Well-being Brand Thrives  

Annbeth Eschbach, CEO of exhale, shares why she created her boutique studio brand and how she plans to grow her business in New York and beyond....More
More
Trends

Learn more by reading our stories about these industry topics:

Management

Nutrition/Weight Loss

Sales/Marketing

Technology

Training/Group Exercise

Wellness

Commentaries and Blogs
Planet Fitness Continues to Target Non-Gym Goers, Rely on Existing Franchisees
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Club Industry Staffers Share Their New Year’s Resolutions and What You Can Learn from Them
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
The Science Behind Sports Nutrition Lags Behind the Marketing
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 3 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Club Info and News

Connect With Us
Subscribe to Our Newsletters

Instagram

eLearning

Increase your leadership skills in these online sessions. CEUs/CECs available.

More
Clubindustry.com
Copyright © 2017 Penton