First-Ever 'Buying Habits of Fitness Studios' Research Study Launched by AFS

(OAKLAND, CA, January 25, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) announced today the release into the fitness industry of the first-ever research study on the buying habits of fitness studios. The questionnaire was disseminated to operators of fitness studios of all disciplines.

The ‘Buying Habits of Fitness Studios’ will measure a variety of spending habits in the key areas of: fitness equipment, software, and insurance. In addition, the study will examine who makes the buying decision, when such decisions are made, and what the influences are on such decisions.

’Buying Habits’ is another AFS research origination that brings relevant, credible data to the marketplace,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “Once again, we are filling incredibly important market voids so that studios and industry vendors can make fact-based sales and marketing decisions.”

Underwritten by SportsArt, the study will close January 31, be tabulated and analyzed in February, and released free of charge to AFS Associate Members (vendors) and sponsors on or about March 1.

Despite being generally acknowledged as the fastest growing segment of the fitness facility industry, prior to AFS research projects like ”Buying Habits,” owners, vendors, investors and marketers were dependent on anecdotal data. With the inception of AFS research projects this unsubstantiated information has been replaced by valid findings.

“We’d like to thank SportsArt for their generous contribution to make this study possible and to provide incentives for participation,” said Leve. “Their support was truly inspired by their desire to help deliver important data for the industry to share.”

Later in 2017 AFS will be conducting the 2017 edition of its ground-breaking Fitness Studio Operating & Financial Benchmarking Research Study – the 3rd annual such report, conducted by ClubIntel.

All AFS research reports are free of charge to AFS Associate Member (vendor) companies.