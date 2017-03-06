Federico Foli joins eGym as CEO North America

This press release was provided by eGym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

New York, March 2nd, 2017. eGym, the pioneering innovation leader for integrated digital gym products, has appointed Federico Foli as CEO North America. After successfully establishing its business in 12 European countries with over 2,000 customers and raising $60 million in venture capital, the Munich-based company is now entering the American market.

Federico is the former Chief Operating Officer of Technogym North America. Prior to this, he held executive positions within the Illinois Tool Works Group (ITW) for many years, gaining strong operational experience both globally and in the North American market.

"Federico is a true industry veteran who knows the American fitness market through and through. He is a charismatic leader who is very passionate about driving the digital transformation of our industry and who also understands the business needs of gym operators extremely well. We are very happy to welcome Federico to join us on our mission of making the gym work for everyone”, said eGym Co-founder and CEO Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer.

eGym combines latest machine technology, powered by German engineering, with the advantages of connected mobile applications to deliver intuitive and effective workouts with more fun and data-driven member support. By offering apps for members and personal trainers, eGym simplifies operations and provides gym operators with all the necessary tools to support their customers on their individual member journey. For better onboarding, greater training success and, as a result, higher motivation and lower churn.

"I’m really excited about eGym’s unique open platform approach and the way they seamlessly connect hard- and software to create a new dimension of modern strength training,” said Federico. “Today’s members are expecting a consistent user experience on the entire training floor. eGym connects all main software and hardware suppliers, providing useful data analytics to everyone involved with the training floor: members, trainers and operators. Useful and easy to understand data-based information are key to help every member remain engaged and get to the next level of their journey."

About eGym

eGym is a leading provider of advanced concepts for organizing connected gym training areas. eGym aims to make training areas work for everyone through a unique product strategy, combining the latest machine technology, powered by German engineering, with the advantages of mobile applications. A full range of 18 state-of-the-art fully electronic strength machines are connected to the Internet and automatically adjust to members’ account settings. eGym stands for intuitive training experiences through digital user interfaces on each piece of equipment, data-driven insights for gym members and trainers, as well as increased training success in the gym. eGym offers an open cloud platform that integrates leading fitness companies like Precor, Life Fitness, Matrix, Pulse fitness, Netpulse, Fitbit, Polar, runtastic and many others. All training data is accessible for both personal trainers and members.