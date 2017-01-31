Fashion & Celebrity Photography Duo Unveil New Series Of Photography Fusing Fitness & Fashion

This press release was provided by RealRyder International. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content

(LOS ANGELES, California—January 24, 2017) – International fashion and celebrity photography duo, Markus&Koala, are unveiling a new series of photography, highlighting the latest in fashion and fitness innovations. The images capture the art of self reinvention and are now available to customers of participating brands, most notably, RealRyder® International, makers of the un-stationary RealRyder Indoor Cycle, and global photography and imaging company, Fujifilm. (Click here to view a behind-the-scenes video montage of the photo shoot.)

The award-winning photographers—known for shooting iconic images of celebrities including David Bowie, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as well as advertising campaigns for Nike, Anna Sui, Pepsi, Skyy Vodka, Lancome and most recently, Reebok London—experimented with the camera-tech giant’s new FUJIFILM GFX 50S medium-format mirror-less camera that's currently in beta-production. Scheduled for release early this year, the new camera technology boasts an industry-leading pixel count of 51.4 million, which delivers superior sharpness and image quality. The camera’s X-Pro image processor delivers outstanding color and tone re-production, setting a new bar for photographers who shoot commercial and fashion work.

“Exercise and fashion are both such strong forms of self-expression. They are powerful tools for reinventing oneself,” says Markus Klinko. “We wanted to highlight a modern approach to fashion and fitness with sex appeal and a playful approach.”

Markus&Koala selected international indoor cycling brand, RealRyder® International--makers of the un-stationary RealRyder Indoor Bike—along with various fashion brands (Digby Jackson, This is a Love Song, Dimepiece LA, American Apparel, Adidas, Puma and Nike) for the photography expose. “These brands embody a spirit of change and evolution, a mission to defy the status quo,” adds Klinko.

“Knowing that Markus is a genuine fan and daily user of our product, we could not have been more enthusiastic – and honored – to work with him and Koala on this shoot,” says Colin Irving, CEO of RealRyder International. “For the past 8 years, our dynamic indoor cycling platform has encouraged our customers to push the boundaries of conventional indoor cycling, a segment of the fitness industry that has not evolved, equipment-wise, in over 25 years. While the RealRyder Bike resonates with a wide variety of ages, it has been most quickly adopted by younger demographics, a group who demands greater entertainment and efficiency from their workouts, and who readily embraces new technology and the need to stay relevant. The new generation of riders is not looking to their parents’ indoor cycling class for inspiration.”

“Our customers are competing in a highly-saturated fitness market,” says Jackie Mendes, Director of Sales & Marketing at RealRyder International. “It’s exciting to grant our customers direct access to the level of elite photographers who work with A-list Hollywood stars. This is part of our ongoing commitment to not only deliver extraordinary equipment, but also to support our customers with marketing tools that will help their business succeed.”

ABOUT MARKUS&KOALA

Markus&Koala are an international photography duo, known for creating a “unique visual universe” (Vogue Magazine), where glamorous high-fashion fuses with the gritty edge of youth culture. Koala’s creative perspective, from the viewpoint of a young Chinese American multi-media artist, resonates throughout their work and adds a modern, cutting-edge imprint to Markus’ glossy, 70s and 80s inspired signature style.

ABOUT REALRYDER® INTERNATIONAL LLC

RealRyder International LLC, headquartered in Santa Monica, California, is the developer of the world’s first un-stationary indoor bike. Led by a team with more than 120 combined years of fitness industry experience, RealRyder International is revolutionizing indoor cycling with the RealRyder ABF8—a superior performance indoor bike that meets the needs of the elite-cyclist or gym member for training and performance. The RealRyder ABF8 vision began 20 years ago when competitive cyclist and ReaRyder International CEO and co-founder, Colin Irving, saw a need to improve the performance of the stationary bike to better simulate the real bike experience. Now thriving in more than 50 countries worldwide, RealRyder International serves a variety of boutique multi-modality studios, full-service health club brands, such as, World Gym (Taiwan), Pure Fitness (Hong Kong), Bodytech (Latin America) as well as all branches of the U.S. Military, rehabilitation clinics, professional athletic training centers and college/university recreation centers.

ABOUT FUJIFILM:

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is based in Valhalla, New York, and is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of fourteen directly owned subsidiary companies in the U.S. and Canada, and two in Latin America: Brazil and Colombia. The company manufactures, markets and provides service for a broad spectrum of industries including photographic, medical imaging and informatics, pharmaceutical and other life science industries. Industrial segments include data storage, electronic materials, chemical, and graphic arts products and services. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.