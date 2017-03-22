Exhale Partners with Forte to Offer At Home Classes

This press release was provided by Exhale. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEW YORK, NY - (March 20, 2017) – Exhale lovers rejoice! The brand’s signature Core Fusion classes are now available on the go with the push of a button. Exhale has partnered with Forte, a subscription-based fitness streaming platform, to bring on-demand boutique fitness classes to guests anytime, anywhere. Guests can enjoy the best of boutique fitness from their living room, hotel rooms or anywhere you can stream a video.

Forte offers subscribers a wide variety of LIVE and on-demand Core Fusion classes led by 13 of exhale’s top teachers, including top New York teacher, Bergen Wheeler, and Core Fusion co-founders Elisabeth Halfpapp and Fred DeVito. Special guest teachers, including Miami’s hottest Core Fusion teacher Julie Wiesman, will make guest appearances and host special classes. The Core Fusion classes are streamed LIVE from exhale’s flagship studio located at 150 Central Park South in New York City.

A Forte subscription is the perfect complement to an exhale membership, allowing guests to continue on their fitness journey wherever life takes them.

Exhale members only are eligible for an exclusive rate of just $50 for the first year of unlimited streaming, which includes a complimentary 30-day trial. (A $288 value!)

All our other guests are eligible for an exclusive rate of just $99 for the first year of unlimited streaming, which includes a complimentary 30-day trial. They can check it out and redeem on Forte’s website, Forte.Fit.

To book a LIVE Forte class at exhale, visit www.exhalespa.com/central-park-south. For more information on Forte, visit www.forte.fit.

About exhale

At exhale we believe that transformation begins from the inside out.

Since 2003, through a balanced combination of results-oriented spa therapies (massages, facials, acupuncture, nails, waxing) and high-quality fitness classes (barre, cardio, yoga, HIIT), we’ve provided the answer to a stronger, healthier, better version of you.

Enter one of our 29 inspiring, yet relaxing boutiques and follow your breath, which both invigorates and calms, connecting mind and body — paving the way to positive change.

COME IN. EXHALE. LEAVE BETTER. exhalespa.com