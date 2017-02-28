EverybodyFights Boxing-Fitness Center Announces New York City Location and Franchising Opportunities

This press release was created by Everybody Fights. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EverybodyFights (EBF), an award-winning boxing-fitness company based in Boston, MA, announced two significant business developments today including their first New York City location and the release of domestic and international territories for franchising. EverybodyFights, which was founded by George Foreman III, son of the two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman Sr., combines the grit of a traditional boxing gym and the luxury amenities and aesthetics of today's hottest studio concepts.

The New York City location will be EverybodyFights' third company-owned gym, joining two locations in Boston, MA. Opening summer 2017, the NYC gym will be 7,000-square-feet and located in the heart of Manhattan on 41st Street and Madison Avenue. The new location will feature three studios in one, with a focus on the following EverybodyFights Classrooms: TRAIN, BAGS and ROAD. All programming is designed personally by George Foreman III, a former undefeated professional boxer himself and recently named the best fitness guru in Boston for 2016.

Access to pre-sale memberships is currently available and may be found at everybodyfights.com/nyc.

In addition to company-owned locations, EverybodyFights is launching national and international franchising. "We've been recognized as the best gym in Boston, of any variety, for the last two years, and this is due in large part to our programming and the rich diversity of both our members and trainers," says George Foreman III. "We're passionate about helping people everywhere realize their health and fitness goals, and very excited to share the EverybodyFights gym concept across the nation and in select international markets through franchising."

EverybodyFights has two (2) franchise offerings. The first, EBF BOX™, is designed for existing best-in-class gyms to deliver the EverybodyFights boutique-style boxing fitness classes inside their gyms, in as little as 800 square feet. The second franchise offering, known as EBF Club™, is designed as a stand-alone facility and provides access to the full EverybodyFights experience and group class programming. Each franchise option also provides partners with access to a full array of support tools, including a trainer certification program and smartphone apps for engaging both trainers and members. Support from EverybodyFights also includes the ability to leverage EverybodyFights vendor relationships for preferential purchasing economies, and access to the EverybodyFights sales and marketing team and tools.

"What our model offers to franchisees first and foremost are robust revenue streams," says Hannibal Myers, President of Development and Franchising for EverybodyFights. "These include membership dues, non-member revenue via class packs, personal training revenue, apparel and merchandise sales, and even potential third party leasing revenue, such as juice bars and recovery rooms."

To learn more about EverybodyFights franchising opportunities, visit franchise.everybodyfights.com or contact the company directly at info@everybodyfights.com

About EverybodyFights®:

EverybodyFights (EBF), a groundbreaking boxing-fitness gym concept founded by George Foreman III, has been recognized as the best gym in Boston for two consecutive years. Its award-winning group class programming is based on all four modalities of true boxing training. Through this programming, EBF believes each class participant can learn to unleash the fighter within to better handle life's challenges. EBF franchises a compelling in-gym concept and a robust six-revenue stream standalone concept.