European Electronic Fitness Studio Concept Launches in the UAE

Personal20, a Portuguese fitness concept based on the science of Electronic Muscle Stimulation (EMS) and personal training, was today launched in the UAE at an event in the capital.

Delivered by a qualified personal trainer, the EMS workout is a form of training using wearable technology supplying more than 36,000 muscle contractions during a single 20-minute training session. The body pack worn emanates an electric impulse of very low intensity reaching the deepest muscle fibers at 30-40 contractions per second for increased strength and improved fitness.

Personal20’s Co-founder, Pedro Ruiz, signed the Master Franchise agreement with Mr. Shuaib Al Sulaimani thanks to the Portuguese economic diplomacy: The Portuguese Ambassador, Joaquim Moreira de Lemos, and the Commercial Attaché Nuno Lima Leite. In addition, many guests interested in opening their own branch in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and India, attended the event at the Portuguese Ambassador residency.

During the event the new Master Franchisor Shuaib Al Sulaimani also signed a second contract: his first sub-franchise contract, with Jwan Munir to open a Personal20 studio in Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi in April. The Master Franchisor will open the first studio in Jumeirah, Dubai on April 15th.

Personal20 has seen initial success in Portugal and the US, with its workout that claims to give the results of a 90 minute workout within only 20 minutes using whole body EMS, designed for time-pressed people who still want to remain fit or improve their results.

Pedro Ruiz, Co-Founder of Personal20, which is a leading player in the fitness concept spreading rapidly across the globe, says “We’ve seen a booming trend across Europe for our product because it so effectively solves the problem of the majority of people not having enough time to exercise.

“Our research into the UAE tells us the offering will solve a similar problem faced by UAE residents. A growing nation, the UAE is already a global service industry bringing with it all the usual side effects of a busy work-life. Our 20 minute proposition, with the superb results we have been seeing for both non-exercisers who never started because of lack of time, as well as those participating regularly in fitness who are continually pressured by time restraints, can work out more efficiently, in a way that is possible for everyone.”

This training method has been used for over 20 years by professional athletes and comes highly regarded by European doctors and physiotherapists. The technology has already been used commercially for over seven years in Germany, Spain, Belgium and Hungary.