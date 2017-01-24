Club Industry
Home > News Central > European Electronic Fitness Studio Concept Launches in the UAE

European Electronic Fitness Studio Concept Launches in the UAE

Jan 24, 2017

This press release was provided by Personal20. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Personal20, a Portuguese fitness concept based on the science of Electronic Muscle Stimulation (EMS) and personal training, was today launched in the UAE at an event in the capital.

Delivered by a qualified personal trainer, the EMS workout is a form of training using wearable technology supplying more than 36,000 muscle contractions during a single 20-minute  training session. The body pack worn emanates an electric impulse of very low intensity reaching the deepest muscle fibers at 30-40 contractions per second for increased strength and improved fitness.

Personal20’s Co-founder, Pedro Ruiz, signed the Master Franchise agreement with Mr. Shuaib Al Sulaimani thanks to the Portuguese economic diplomacy:  The Portuguese Ambassador, Joaquim Moreira de Lemos, and the Commercial Attaché Nuno Lima Leite. In addition, many guests interested in opening their own branch in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and India, attended the event at the Portuguese Ambassador residency.

During the event the new Master Franchisor Shuaib Al Sulaimani also signed a second contract: his first sub-franchise contract, with Jwan Munir to open a Personal20 studio in Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi in April. The Master Franchisor will open the first studio in Jumeirah, Dubai on April 15th.

Personal20 has seen initial  success in Portugal  and the US, with its workout that claims to give the results of a 90 minute workout within only 20 minutes using whole body EMS, designed for time-pressed people who still want to remain fit or improve their results.

Pedro Ruiz, Co-Founder  of Personal20, which is a leading player in the fitness concept spreading rapidly across the globe, says “We’ve seen a booming trend across Europe for our product because it so effectively solves the problem of the majority of people not having enough time to exercise.

“Our research into the UAE tells us the offering will solve a similar problem faced by UAE residents. A growing nation, the UAE is already a global service industry bringing with it all the usual side effects of a busy work-life. Our 20 minute proposition, with the superb results we have been seeing for both non-exercisers who never started because of lack of time, as well as those participating regularly in fitness who are continually pressured by time restraints, can work out more efficiently, in a way that is possible for everyone.”

This training method has been used for over 20 years by professional athletes and comes highly regarded by European doctors and physiotherapists. The technology has already been used commercially  for over seven years in Germany, Spain, Belgium and Hungary. 

 

Related Articles
Master Class Videos
Apr 21, 2014
Video

Preview: Close More Sales by Using Three Concepts and the Four-Chain Link 2

Use this plan to inform, inspire and persuade so you can close more membership sales....More
More
Executive Insights Videos
Nov 13, 2014
Video

Exhale: How a Boutique Well-being Brand Thrives  

Annbeth Eschbach, CEO of exhale, shares why she created her boutique studio brand and how she plans to grow her business in New York and beyond....More
More
Trends

Learn more by reading our stories about these industry topics:

Management

Nutrition/Weight Loss

Sales/Marketing

Technology

Training/Group Exercise

Wellness

Commentaries and Blogs
Planet Fitness Continues to Target Non-Gym Goers, Rely on Existing Franchisees
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 1 week ago
in Behind the Scenes
Club Industry Staffers Share Their New Year’s Resolutions and What You Can Learn from Them
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 1 week ago
in Behind the Scenes
The Science Behind Sports Nutrition Lags Behind the Marketing
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Club Info and News

Connect With Us
Subscribe to Our Newsletters

Instagram

eLearning

Increase your leadership skills in these online sessions. CEUs/CECs available.

More
Clubindustry.com
Copyright © 2017 Penton