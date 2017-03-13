Escape Fitness launches its first consumer-based Escape Your Limits App to help users master functional fitness training in-club and at-home

This press release was provided by Escape Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Individual exercises plus workouts using Escape’s most popular functional equipment

Cincinnati, OH, March 7, 2017—Escape Fitness is launching its first Escape your Limits App to motivate and help users more fully incorporate functional fitness training into their workout regimens anytime, anywhere.

Available in March, as a free download on Apple IOS and Android, Escape designed the App to provide the gym goer, personal trainer, or at-home enthusiast access to key workouts and exercises to help them get the most out of their Escape Fitness equipment. The app demonstrates how to perform specific exercises plus provides workouts to achieve core improvement, strength, HIIT and weight loss goals.

The Escape Your Limits App lets users choose individual exercises or entire workout regimens performed by Escape Fitness trainers that include Escape’s Corebag, Sandbag, Multi Grip Medball, Bulgarian Bag, CMT, GRIPR, Plyometric Boxes, Kettlebell, VERTBALL, Battle Rope, Bars and Plates, and TIYR. And, additional exercise options and workout routines beyond those offered for free can be purchased in-app.

“Escape has always been about motivating the athlete within. Going beyond one’s perceived limits. And, that means really getting the most out of every workout and every piece of equipment. But, unlike traditional cardio and strength equipment, functional equipment really does require know-how to maximize effectiveness,” said Matthew Januszek, co-founder, Escape Fitness. “The Escape Your Limits App provides engaging teaching tools to motivate users wherever they are in the world, so they can effectively perform their favorite workout routines with their favorite functional equipment without missing a beat.”

To download the APP:

Apple IOS | https://appsto.re/gb/P-Sifb.i

Android | https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fisikal.member.escape

About Escape Fitness

Founded in 1998, Escape Fitness has built a reputation for product innovation, quality, and design while growing and competing through great partnerships in challenging markets worldwide. We have helped improve the bottom lines of over 1,000 fitness clubs and key distributors in 80 countries. Committed to functional training since our inception, we work with clubs that invest in functional training spaces that will deliver the best possible exercise experiences; and we encourage fitness professionals and their clients to ‘Escape Their Limits’. A mentality that is the foundation of our every offering. We are pleased to work with industry leading brands worldwide, including Equinox, Fitness First, Virgin Active, UFC Gyms, Crunch, Nuffield Health, David Lloyd, 1Rebel, 24 Hour Fitness, Marriott, Life Time Fitness, Jatomi and many more. For information: http://www.escapefitness.com/us