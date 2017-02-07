Ecore Athletic Presenting 5 New Products at IHRSA

This press release was provided by Ecore. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Lancaster, PA (February 1, 2017) – Ecore, a company that transforms reclaimed waste into unique performance surfacing, is proud to announce it will be presenting 5 new products at the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) show in Los Angeles, Calif., March 8-11, 2017.

Three of the new products Ecore is showing at IHRSA are from Ecore Athletic’s new Elevate Collection, a group of surfaces that raises the bar, when it comes to conventional fitness flooring. Spectator is a 2.5mm luxury vinyl tile offered in high-end wood and texture visuals and is available in planks and tiles. Two safety floors, manufactured by Polyflor and available in rolls, will also be on display. Frictional is a 2mm vinyl safety floor with an enhanced coefficient of friction to prevent falls, while Aqueous is a 2mm vinyl safety floor designed for continually wet areas, where people are barefoot.

The two new performance surfaces Ecore will be presenting are SmashTile, a 2-foot by 2-foot by 2.5-inch-thick molded tile is designed for areas where extreme durability and ultimate sound and shock absorption are required; and, Sole Train, a 6mm interlocking performance rubber tile that utilizes pre-consumer Nike Grind (Nike manufacturing scrap) to provide comfort and support.

To learn more about Ecore Athletic products, visit: www.ecoreathletic.com or visit Ecore Athletic in booth #631 at IHRSA. To learn more about IHRSA go to: http://hub.ihrsa.org/ihrsa-2017.

About Ecore:

Since 1871, Ecore has been transforming reclaimed waste into performance surfaces that make people’s lives better. What started with simple cork closures has evolved into a diverse portfolio of products solving complex problems in applications ranging from playgrounds, weight rooms, and turf fields to hospitals, hotels, and retail environments. Ecore is driven everyday by a simple question, “Can a floor do more?” YES. At Ecore, we create products based on the simple notion that floors should elevate beyond current expectations. Ecore’s energy is focused on the interaction between people and the surface. As a result, we engineer performance well beyond industry standards related to acoustics, ergonomics, and safety. Harvesting the unique power from a myriad of waste streams, Ecore creates products that align–substantial force reduction with a balanced amount of energy return to create dynamic surfaces that are catered to the individual and the application.

Ecore serves the athletic, fitness, healthcare, hospitality, corporate, multi-family, education, and public space markets. To learn more, visit www.builtbyyes.com.