Diabetes Hands Foundation Announces Partnership with Medical Fitness Network to Provide New Fitness and Allied Healthcare Provider Resource

February 13, 2017 (Berkeley, CA) - DIABETES HANDS FOUNDATION has partnered with the Medical Fitness Network (MFN) –a free national online resource directory to locate fitness, wellness and allied healthcare professionals who provide services for those with medical conditions, chronic disease or women's health issues.

An overall wellness plan of healthy living is critical for people with or without diabetes. Physical activity can benefit people, especially with those living with diabetes, in unique ways. Diabetes and exercise are vital when it comes to managing blood glucose levels and health complications, and regular exercise usually helps improve blood glucose management in people with all types of diabetes. A growing number of studies show that prediabetes, which can lead to type 2 diabetes, can be prevented or reversed with healthful lifestyle changes, which can also help prevent or reverse “double diabetes” in people with type 1 diabetes who become insulin resistant due to being physically inactive or gaining excess body weight.

It is important to have a strong support system for those who live with any type of diabetes, and fitness and allied health professionals are integral members of each individual’s diabetes management team. The community services that the Medical Fitness Network provides will allow people with diabetics to select the most diabetes knowledgeable team of fitness and wellness professionals to help improve and maintain their well-being over a lifetime.

"Our partnership with MFN will allow Diabetes Hands Foundation to connect those with diabetes and their family members with useful resources and access to fitness and allied healthcare providers that best meet their needs. This brings a holistic approach to caring for diabetics" said Gene Kunde, CEO of Diabetes Hands Foundation.

“We are excited to work alongside Diabetes Hands Foundation and help support them with education and resources on exercise and healthcare” said MFN founder Lisa Dougherty. "We are dedicated to helping them create and maintain this directory for those with diabetes."

About the Diabetes Hands Foundation

Diabetes Hands Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that seeks to bring together people touched by diabetes for positive change so that nobody living with this condition ever feels alone. Diabetes Hands Foundation connects, engages, and empowers people touched by diabetes through its programming: TuDiabetes.org, EsTuDiabetes.org, Big Blue Test, and Diabetes Advocates. Diabetes Hand Foundation 1962 University Avenue #1 Berkeley, CA 94704

About the Medical Fitness Network (MFN)

The Medical Fitness Network (MFN) is a free online resource directory for consumers to locate fitness & allied healthcare professionals interested in working with those with chronic disease/medical conditions, including but not limited to: Alzheimer’s, Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, Fibromyalgia, Heart Disease, Mental Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Pre & Postnatal Care, Respiratory Disease and Stroke. The MFN donates its services as a national database management company to medical, health organizations that do not offer resources for locating fitness & allied healthcare professionals interested in working with their populations. https://medicalfitnessnetwork.org/public/