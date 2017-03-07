Daxko/CSI Software Increases Investment In 2017 IHRSA Conference

This press release was provided by Daxko. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

BIRMINGHAM, AL – March 6, 2017 – Daxko, a leading provider of software solutions for the member-based​ health and wellness industry, will join more than 350 exhibitors at the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) Conference and Trade Show March 8-11 in Los Angeles, California. IHRSA is the largest conference representing the health and fitness club industry.

“Since its early years, Daxko focused on building solutions to help member-based health & wellness centers operate more efficiently and engage their members,” states Daxko’s CEO, Dave Gray. “We started with YMCAs and JCCs and expanded to serve all types of health clubs and fitness centers with our acquisition of CSI Software in late 2015. Since that time we have increased our investment both in CSI’s SpectrumNG platform and in the industry it serves at trade shows like IHRSA.”

Daxko’s increased investment includes a new trade show booth (#2223) and a larger Daxko/CSI Software team at the conference and on the trade show floor. Daxko is also sponsoring the IHRSA Saturday keynote where Gray will take the stage to introduce speaker Soraya Darabi. Finally, Daxko has stepped up this year to sponsor the IHRSA mobile app.

“Our theme this year is ‘A Good Thing Gets Better,’” states Daxko Chief Revenue Officer, Jonathan Blackburn. “The strength and commitment that we have to the health and wellness space is unmatched. With more than 1,200 organizations nationwide, we can offer the industry more, including payment services, facility access, engagement tools, and our award-winning customer service.”

This year’s IHRSA conference will have more than 8,000 attendees attending more than 100 education sessions taught by industry experts. Attendees will also have opportunities to network with other industry professionals and visit with sponsors and exhibitors on the trade show floor. To learn more about Daxko’s presence at IHRSA, please visit daxko.com/ihrsa.

About Daxko

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Daxko is a leading provider of software solutions to the member-based health and wellness market. Daxko’s strong portfolio of solutions help customers achieve high levels of operational efficiency, strong fiscal management, and increasingly engage their member communities. Daxko employs 195 team members across the Southeast. For additional information, please visit Daxko.com.