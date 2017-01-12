Cycling Fusion Joins AFS with â€˜Love of the Rideâ€™ Programming

Club Industry
Jan 12, 2017

(OAKLAND, CA, PITTSBURGH, PA, January 11, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) proudly announced today and welcomed the addition of Cycling Fusion to its membership ranks.

With an objective of merging the best of outdoor cycling with the best of indoor cycling, Cycling Fusion has created a methodology and certification that blends the two concepts harmoniously into a single “love of the ride.”

“There’s no doubt that a gap exists between the indoor and outdoor cycling worlds,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO.  “Cycling Fusion has correctly identified that both worlds are better off working together.  Their unique programming is designed to enhance both the experience, as well as the business, of cycling.” 

Cycling Fusion transforms the typical group cardio activity of indoor cycling into a real training program for cyclists.  Combining the energy and fun of a typical class with additional “meat on the bones” of the workout translates into the best of both worlds.

“We believe that lives will be enriched in multiple ways,” said Gene Nacey, Cycling Fusion’s Founder and Chief Cycling Officer, “when indoor riders discover cycling outside, and outdoor riders experience the fun and performance improvements that good indoor group cycling delivers.”

This was also the rationale behind the name Cycling Fusion, and the idea was then documented in what Nacey called the Cycling Fusion Manifesto. 

“Ok, so it was a little grandiose to call it that,” he said. “But it provided a concrete way to describe, solidify and communicate a vision for what indoor cycling could become, and how the two disparate worlds of indoor and outdoor cycling could begin to help each other grow.

“We look forward to promoting our vision to the studio community through the many opportunities that AFS presents.” 

More information on Cycling Fusion can be at http://www.indoorcyclingfusion.com/

 

