Crunch Franchise Announces Joint Venture with International Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo

This press release was provided by Crunch. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch, the U.S.-based health club chain best known for making serious fitness fun is thrilled to announce the launch of CR7 clubs, a new fitness initiative in collaboration with International Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo. The first CR7 gyms and the new partnership itself bring an amazing franchise opportunity to the Spanish fitness market. The venture combines Crunch's "No Judgments" philosophy with Ronaldo's CR7 Live Life Fit attitude, taking their trademark fusion of fitness meets athletics to a global level, starting in Madrid, Spain.

The groundbreaking partnership promises to combine Crunch's award-winning programming and training with the extraordinary athletic abilities that have made Ronaldo an unstoppable force in the soccer world. Ranked #1 most famous athlete on the planet by ESPN this year, Ronaldo is widely lauded for his speed, agility, and precision; the only player ever to win four European Golden Shoe awards, yearly presented to the leading goal scorer in league matches from every European national league, Ronaldo's tremendous acknowledgements and acclaim mirror his passion for fitness and wellness.

Franchise owners can join the world's top athlete in establishing their own Crunch gym in Spain, where CR7 members will experience cutting-edge equipment, a full roster of innovative group fitness programming, the opportunity to work with expert personal trainers for one-on-one and small group training, nutrition guidance, and enviable amenities like full-service locker rooms and more. A trailblazer in the sports industry and a leader in the international community, Ronaldo's CR7 clubs provide customized and functional training for all levels of fitness, from beginners to enthusiasts and beyond.

Originally from Portugal and a member of their national team, Ronaldo has spent his professional career in Spain, where CR7 first broke ground. With an athletic career that has spanned the World Cup to the Olympics, Ronaldo's prowess has earned him an enviable and prestigious list of titles and honors. "I am very excited about this incredible CR7 Fitness Club venture with Crunch Fitness. We are able to offer great health and fitness to everyone at a reasonable price and members can use the same fitness equipment that I use!" said Ronaldo.

Ben Midgley, CEO of Crunch Franchise, is extremely passionate about the partnership because it's a great fit. It makes perfect sense to team a world-class athlete with a contagiously energetic fitness enterprise like Crunch. "It's been an absolute honor to work with Cristiano Ronaldo and his team. We're very excited to build something truly incredible, particularly knowing that we will be able to impact the lives and fitness journeys of thousands of new people as we continue to grow," Midgley said.

Doug Raetz, Managing Member of Spain Fitness Ventures, is thrilled to be able to combine two incredible brands in Crunch Fitness and CR7. "Working together to expand fitness clubs across Spain with partners who bring the level of expertise and motivation that CR7 and Crunch bring has been extremely rewarding. We look forward to building a long standing and successful fitness brand throughout Spain," said Raetz.

To see more about CR7 Crunch Fitness, please go to https://www.cr7fitnesscrunch.com/

To inquire about Franchise opportunities & membership all those interested can go to https://www.Crunchfitness.es

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 800,000 members with over 180 gyms worldwide in 20 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe. Go to www.crunch.com for more information.