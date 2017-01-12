CrossFit enters into global computer-based testing agreement with Pearson VUE

This press release was provided by CrossFit. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

MINNESOTA, MN, Jan. 11, 2017 – Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer based testing, has entered into a multi-year agreement with fitness and wellness giant CrossFit to deliver its coaching exams.

Pearson VUE will deliver the Certified CrossFit Trainer (CCFT) exam – a credential for experienced trainers who want to demonstrate a high level of CrossFit coaching knowledge and ability – via its network of over 5,000 test centers in 180 countries around the world.

Candidates can schedule their exam at a local and highly-secure test center on-demand, rather than having to attend a large exam hall on one particular day.

“I am delighted that CrossFit coaches around the world will now be able to take their exams at a local test center on a time and date of their choosing thanks to this new agreement,” said Bob Whelan, managing director of Pearson VUE. “CrossFit has become a very popular fitness regime around the world, and increasing access to assessment for coaches can only be a good thing.”

Nicole Carroll, Executive Director of Certification for CrossFit, said: “A big factor in selecting Pearson VUE to deliver our CCFT exam is the large test center coverage they offer. This increases access and convenience for our Trainer Certification candidates globally.”

About Pearson VUE

Pearson VUE (www.pearsonvue.com) is the global leader in computer-based testing for high-stakes certification and licensure exams in the healthcare, finance, information technology, academic and admissions markets. We offer a full suite of services to develop, manage, deliver and grow test programmes for over 450 clients via the world’s most comprehensive network of highly secure test centres in 180 countries, and through online solutions. Pearson VUE owns Certiport, the global leader in foundational IT certification solutions, and is a business of the world's leading learning company Pearson (NYSE: PSO; LSE: PSON).

About CrossFit

CrossFit is an open source, international business dedicated to the improvement of human health and athletic performance. CrossFit’s foundation is a precise definition of fitness that can be measured, observed, and repeated. CrossFit is a real world, functional fitness program that has a unique capacity to humble the world’s best athletes while at the same time remaining universally scalable to facilitate development at all ability levels. Through extensive practical application, study, and observation, CrossFit determined long ago that the needs of various populations differed in degree, not in kind. When exposed to CrossFit’s prescription for training elite athleticism (constantly varied, high-intensity functional movement), athletes of all ages and ability levels reap the benefits of improved work capacity across broad time and modal domains. This measurable and repeatable improvement in health and performance led to the adoption of CrossFit as the principal strength and conditioning program for many law enforcement and military units worldwide. CrossFit’s open source nature and commitment to measurable results ensures the constant evolution of the program as better methods are discovered and validated.