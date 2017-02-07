Consumer demand for virtual fitness reaches new heights as Wexer launches unseen virtual training concepts

This press release was provided by Wexer. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Leading fit-tech company Wexer, have today announced a suite of brand new virtual classes. Produced by Move123, the new content has been created to meet the growing demands of today’s consumer.

Demand for Meditation Training and Mindful Exercise

Meditation became mainstream in 2016 and is now recognised as a revered wellness tool around the world. However, 2017 is going to be the year when people become truly aware of meditation and mindful exercise, and the subsequent effects these have on wellbeing. Through technology, Wexer and Move 123 have provided a channel for club operators to deliver mediation to their members worldwide. The new content aims to promote mental and physical calm as well as deeper breathing to calm the nervous system.

Paul Bowman, CEO for Wexer says “more and more we are seeing club groups refer to virtual fitness as the new must-have, but to be successful it requires current fitness videos which meet consumer demand, and this is exactly what we are getting from our partnership with Move 123.”

Increase in Demand for Virtual Boxing

Workouts that incorporate boxing, kickboxing and other fighting styles have seen an increase in popularity among everyday gym goers, as well as less frequent members. Earlier in the year Wexer launched Boxx Method on all virtual players and now Move 123 are adding to this category with new Fight workouts.

Coming soon…

In addition to Meditation and Fight workouts, Move 123 have also produced a collection of workouts targeting senior members. The content has been specifically designed to allow the senior audience to enjoy greater mobility movement and ease in their day to day life.

Tony de Leede, Founder of Move 123 said: “Working with clubs of all sizes globally, we have utilised our vast knowledge and experience in the industry and designed our classes specifically with clubs in mind. Our partnership with Wexer allows club groups to meet the growing demands of members by provided current and fresh group exercise content.”

The new Move 123 Meditation and Fight content is now available on all Wexer Virtual Players. For more information, please contact Adie.meyer@wexervirtual.com

About Wexer

With installations in more than 40 countries, Wexer is the global market leader in virtual fitness. Our mission is simple. We want to make world-class exercise accessible to more people by providing a convenient and non-intimidating way to exercise through the use of technology. Wexer now have offices in London, Denmark and Philadelphia.

About Move 123

Move 123 are the club friendly content partner. With a combined knowledge of over 100 years of the fitness industry, the team at Move 123 have created an extensive library of innovative, motivating and high quality exercise classes that cater to all fitness levels.They specialise in 10, 20 and 30 minute classes to break down time barriers and assist with timetabling.