ClubCorp and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Launch New, Dynamic Club in Seattle

DALLAS, TX. (April 10, 2017) – ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® (NYSE: MYCC) – announces with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the leader in collaborative life science and technology campuses, plans for The Collective, a new club in the heart of South Lake Union. Slated to open in March 2018, The Collective will connect Seattle’s growing community of innovators and creatives, as well as provide them with an urban escape for the mind, body and soul.

“Opening The Collective is a new and exciting venture for ClubCorp,” said Eric Affeldt, ClubCorp CEO. “We are realigning traditional club elements with a completely new concept that combines a unique community experience with collaborative work spaces, spa and physical well-being. The Collective is being designed to connect the Seattle community and will serve as the perfect complement to ClubCorp’s Columbia Tower Club, a premier private business club atop the Columbia Center.”

The future home of The Collective, 400 Dexter Avenue North, is a building being developed by Alexandria as the new headquarters and R&D center for Juno Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Located on the building’s ground floor, every feature of The Collective — from décor, design and food and beverage offerings to a robust programming calendar — has been thoughtfully designed to create a lively destination in South Lake Union.

“As a leading provider of collaborative life science and technology campuses in South Lake Union, Alexandria is excited to strategically partner with ClubCorp to offer The Collective to our tenants and the cluster’s next generation of innovators,” said John Cox, senior vice president and Seattle regional market director of Alexandria Real Estate Equities. “The addition of The Collective will greatly enhance our 400 Dexter project and we look forward to the grand opening.”

The Collective, a 15,000-square-foot space with 22-foot ceilings, will offer its members:

A day + night bar with a frequently changing, locally inspired all-day menu, fresh pour-over coffee in the mornings, beer taps in the afternoons and evenings; as well as ping-pong, live music, rotating art and more

Collaborative workspaces and a multimedia area to serve as a home office or tranquil sanctuary from the hubbub of corporate surroundings

An urban spa, fully equipped with a sauna, a steam room, relaxing showers and a technology-free hammock garden to serve as a daily refuge for the bike commuter, the stressed-out developer and the urban resident

A boutique bouldering gym with a climbing training zone and monthly boulder route changes that are compelling enough for the strong climber, yet still welcoming to the interested newcomer

A dynamic calendar of events, activities and thought-provoking conversations covering everything from technology, social and charitable impact to climbing, photography and entrepreneurship

Bicycle storage, a locker room area and more

About ClubCorp (NYSE: MYCC)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. ClubCorp is a leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs and private business clubs in North America. ClubCorp owns or operates a portfolio of over 200 golf and country clubs, business clubs, sports clubs, and alumni clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries that serve over 430,000 members, with approximately 20,000 peak-season employees. ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MYCC). ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing ; and Metropolitan Club Chicago . You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp .



