ClubConnect to Power Staff Education for American Family Fitness

Apr 4, 2017

This press release was provided by ClubConnect. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(March 29, 2017) San Diego, CA— ClubConnect, the fastest growing club software platform in the fitness industry, is proud to announce that American Family Fitness has joined its platform today. ClubConnect is the leading health club-focused platform that powers the education for the world’s top health clubs. The platform includes certification verification, a fitness-specific LMS, 200 CEC courses, over 10,000 professional award-winning articles, a proprietary education score for each staff member, customized dashboards, a program-design tool, and much more.

Today American Family Fitness joins other top health clubs around the world in making staff education a top priority. American Family Fitness and its 9 club locations are now part of a large group of prestigious health clubs, including LifeTime Fitness, Gold’s Gym, and Anytime Fitness, by partnering with ClubConnect to power their staff education. The ClubConnect platform currently delivers education to over 4,500 health clubs around the world.

“This is an investment in our team and our members,” said Bobby Hall, Regional Fitness Director at American Family Fitness. “We know our Training clients are accustomed to receiving a high level of service, so it falls to us to continuously define just how great that service is. ClubConnect also provides a unique opportunity to be the hub of company education throughout all of our departments. This endless flow of growth and development has created excitement throughout all departments of American Family Fitness by tethering them to an aligned focus. Everyone gets to learn and share in the same space and we feel that is a huge advantage.”

Jason Davis, President of ClubConnect (an Inspire360 company), said “ I am very pleased to partner with American Family Fitness. I am thrilled that they have made a commitment to club education by signing onto ClubConnect and excited to get started on powering their staff education. Their staff now has access to the best tools and resources in the fitness industry.”  

About Inspire360

Inspire360 is dedicated to providing inspired software that is fanatically focused on helping health clubs and organizations in the fitness and wellness industry achieve remarkable things. Originally developed under IDEA Health & Fitness Association, the company builds on decades of experience in the health and fitness industry to deliver world-class software to educate fitness professionals and enhance profits for health clubs. Its two flagship products, ClubConnect and CoursePlus, are used by some of the most respected names in fitness, like the American College of Sports Medicine, EXOS, Lifetime Fitness, and Gold's Gym. For more information, visit www.clubconnect.com.

