Chris Clawson Re-elected SFIA Chairman; Arment (Riddell), Grove (PING), LaRose (Under Armour), McCarthy (Asics), McDonald (Body Solid) and Zambianchi (Technogym) elected to Board of Directors

Silver Spring, MD, December 12, 2016 – Chris Clawson, President; Life Fitness, was re-elected as the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) Chairman of the Board for a consecutive term. This announcement was made at the conclusion of the SFIA’s Annual Meeting on December 7.

“I’m proud to be resuming my role as Chairman of the SFIA for a second term,” said Clawson. “My initial vision for the association remains unchanged, we have a responsibility to unite and serve our members, and combine our efforts to reverse the inactivity crisis, increase participation and provide tangible support to our member companies.”

“Chris’ leadership was instrumental in helping our members navigate a year of exceptional retail disruption,” said Tom Cove, SFIA President & CEO. “Under his continued guidance our association is primed to build on another year of unity and industry vitality.”

New additions to the board this year include: Dan Arment (CEO; Riddell), Rawleigh Grove (VP & General Counsel; PING Golf), Jason LaRose (President, North America; Under Armour), Gene McCarthy (CEO; Asics America), Scott McDonald (CEO; Body Solid, Inc.), and Marco Zambianchi (VP, North America; Technogym).

In addition, the following board members have been re-elected: Melissa Dawson (President; Molten USA, Inc.), and Neil Morton (President & CEO; Everlast Worldwide).

Newly elected and re-elected directors will join existing SFIA board members Robert Puccini (President; Mizuno, USA), Jennifer Bendall (Sr. Director of Government Affairs; Nike), Michael Savage (CEO; Empower Fitness), Brian Anderson (President, North America; 2XU), Jim Baugh (President; Jim Baugh Consulting), Brian Jennings (Chief Marketing Officer; NHL), Sal LaRocca (President, Global Operations & Merchandising; NBA), Nathan Pyles (President; Johnson Health Tech North America), Jonathan Ram (Executive Vice President, North America; New Balance), Kurt Tandan (Associate General Counsel & Senior Director Corporate Affairs; adidas America, Inc.), Jeff Padovan (CEO; Bite Tech, Inc.), Jim Weber (CEO; Brooks Running Company), and Mike Zlaket (President & CEO; Rawlings Sporting Goods).

“As an association we can’t stress enough the impact these new and returning board members have in promoting the health of our industry. On behalf of the SFIA, we thank them for their remarkable level of commitment,” concluded Cove.

ABOUT SFIA: The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), the #1 source for sport and fitness research, is the leading global trade association of manufacturers, retailers, and marketers in the sports products and fitness industry. SFIA seeks to promote sports and fitness participation as well as industry vitality through research, thought leadership, public affairs, industry affairs, and member services. For more information, please visit www.sfia.org.