Cherry Creek Athletic Club completes $7 million capital improvement

DENVER (January 25) – Millice Group Ltd, owners of the Cherry Creek Athletic Club (www.cherrycreekclub.com ), has completed more than $7 million in capital improvements to the popular health and fitness club. The renovations and additions are in response to changing consumer demands for fitness and high-intensity training programs, equipment, and collateral services to help its members enjoy personal health and wellness.

The expansion includes a new hot yoga studio, Hot Creek Yoga; new cardio areas and weight rooms with impressive mountain views; an elevated 2nd floor running track; the CCAC Elevation Studio for high performance group exercise and TRIBE Team TrainingTM; and a new functional fitness floor. The renovated lobby and Ink! CoffeeTM cafe encourages networking with other club members. Other improvements include a new conference room available for rent to the community; state-of-the-art sound systems and wi-fi throughout the facility; exterior signage and landscaping; and additional parking.

Nama Partners Architects designed the renovation, and Taylor Kohrs was the general contractor.

Cherry Creek Athletic Club also offers a world-class indoor and outdoor aquatics complex; full-service spa; Pilates studio; basketball courts; racquetball and squash courts; sauna, Jacuzzi, and steam room; men, women’s and family locker rooms; nutritional expertise, weight loss evaluations; VIP laundry service; and Kids’ Club childcare.

The Millice Group spent years planning the re-purposing of existing areas and adding new functional space for its approximately 7,000 members. Important considerations were given to offering facilities and services desired by the club’s growing demographic of younger members – one-third of new members are young professionals, while maintaining the features expected by loyal long-time members.

Acquired in 1994 by the Millice Group Ltd, a commercial real estate company, the Cherry Creek Athletic Club is one of Denver’s largest and most respected high-end, full service health clubs. CCAC has been recognized twice among the Top 100 in the US by Club Industry News and was voted three times as Best Club in Colorado by Denver’s A-List.