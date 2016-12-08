BurnAlong Latest Supplier to Join AFS

This press release was provided by the AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, December 7, 2016) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of BurnAlong to its membership ranks.

Launched earlier this year, BurnAlong is a video technology platform that helps local gyms and studios recruit new members online, earn revenue online, and retain more members by staying connected to members when they can’t make it to the studio in person.

“Once again, technology helps our industry solve connectivity problems,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “BurnAlong directly addresses the issue of time scarcity while enhancing both acquisition and retention. We see a bright future for the company in the studio space.”

BurnAlong’s multi-person video experience lets people workout to their favorite instructors at-home (or in the office, or wherever they are) while seeing and hearing up to four friends live in real-time. BurnAlong is transforming the at-home exercise experience, bridging the online and offline, and boosting retention, recruitment, and revenue for its local gym and studio partners.

“The idea for BurnAlong came from our desire to be able to exercise from home with friends and our favorite instructors, when we couldn’t make it in person,” said Daniel Freedman, co-founder and CEO of BurnAlong. “We wanted to stay connected and motivated – to keep fitness central to our lifestyle.”

Studio owners and trainers - once accepted onto the BurnAlong platform (apply via website or through AFS) - upload information about themselves and their studio, recordings of some of their classes, and information needed (equipment, level, etc.) to links to which they’re given access. It's a very simple process with no technical knowledge required.

Once they are live on BurnAlong, instructors tell members what classes to take on BurnAlong between in-person classes to stay connected, and encourage them to invite friends to workout live with them on BurnAlong, to experience their classes for the first time. They then start measuring how BurnAlong helps increase retention and recruitment. And they get a check from BurnAlong based on the popularity of their content.

“We wanted the fun and motivation of exercising with friends at our homes too,” said Freedman. “So we created a platform that keeps you

connected to your favorite instructors and your friends, bridging the gap between online and offline experiences.”

More information on BurnAlong can be found at http://www.burnalong.com/.

About AFS

The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown.www.afsfitness.com