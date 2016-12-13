Burn Boot Camp Pumps Up 2017 with Aggressive National Expansion

This press release was provided by Burn Boot Camp. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Fast-Growing Fitness Franchise Emerges as Nation’s Premium Fitness Concept for Women; Inking 227 Agreements within the First Two Years of Franchise Offering

Huntersville, NC (December 8, 2016) — As the health and wellness sector continues gaining popularity, North Carolina-based fitness franchise Burn Boot Camp is quickly becoming a prominent force in filling a large void in the fitness industry. Creating a fit community for moms and women, the boutique fitness concept forms an atmosphere where like-minded women can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. In Q3 2016, the franchise awarded 102 units alone and is on track to close out Q4 2016 with similar results.

The brand was founded in 2012 by certified personal trainers and husband-and-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, who serve as the CEO and COO respectively. The concept began franchising in February 2015 and is quickly cementing itself as a leader it the fitness and franchise industries having surpassed the $2 million threshold of system-wide revenue sales in December 2016 and is projecting $13 million for the upcoming year.

“Our mission has been the same since our first camp was ran on a cement parking lot. Empowering women to motivate, encourage and inspire each other to exceed what they’ve ever thought possible. Our success is accredited our energetic and positive atmosphere that brings our clients together,” said Devan Kline. “The fitness industry is currently being driven by value-oriented big box gyms and specialized boutique studios. Burn Boot Camp offers a strong community-feel where clients work together to achieve goals that transcend fitness.”

Each camp is 45-minutes and comprised of 72 different styles and 15 different formats, e.g. HIIT training, suspension training, etc. following the philosophy of internationally recognized personal trainer and CEO, Devan Kline. Burn Boot Camp has a very stringent recruiting program for trainers ensuring every session is led by an NCCA-accredited certified personal trainer who creates new, innovative programs daily so attendees never do the same workout twice. Clients learn far more than just healthy eating and exercise tips at Burn Boot Camp, as the concept strays from the competition by operating on a five pillar philosophy to help clients achieve success: mindset, whole food nutrition, burst training, strength training and positive environment.

Members are not required to register for camps in advanced to reserve a spot, but rather enjoy flexibility in selecting camps that fit with their schedules. The fitness concept also provides a convenient environment for women, ensuring a worry-free workout; all sessions before 5 p.m. are only available to women, and childcare is available for mothers free of charge while they’re on-campus.

“Our rapid growth is evidence of the sustainable results and success our clients enjoy after attending our camps, as well as the need that exists in the current fitness landscape for a community-centered, convenient concept for women,” Kline added. “It’s meaningful to our system that 90 percent of our franchise partners started out as our clients.”

Initiating growth in the southeast region, Burn Boot Camp currently has 227 locations operating or in various stages of development across 25 states. The brand has awarded these franchises through its development strategy focusing on partnering with entrepreneurs to further develop existing markets and break into new territories across North America. Outside of the existing franchise agreements, Burn’s primary focus for expansion is in major markets specifically Atlanta, Miami, Tampa and Texas. In 2017 alone, the company expects to 250 new franchise agreements signed, and 1,000 locations in various stages of development by 2021.

A low-cost investment in the fitness industry, franchisees can expect an investment of approximately $110,000. Each facility has a retail center and online store selling equipment, supplements, etc. to provide a recession-proof business with multiple revenue streams. While potential franchisees are not required to hold a background in fitness, ideal prospects have a strong desire to own a business, as well as being passionate and committed to the company’s mission to help women transform globally.

Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded women can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. Based in Huntersville, NC, the franchise has 50 locations currently open and 177 in various stages of development across 25 states. The franchise runs on a five pillar philosophy focusing on mindset, whole food nutrition, burst training, strength training and environment to achieve success. For more information surrounding Burn Boot Camp or its franchise opportunities, visit www.burnbootcamp.com or www.burnbootcamp.com/franchise.