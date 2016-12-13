BollyX Joins AFS with Dynamic Dance/Fitness Program

This press release was provided by AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, CHICAGO, IL, December 9, 2016) – In further evidence of the expansion and diversification of the studio market, Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of BollyX to its associate member ranks.

BollyX is a Bollywood-inspired dance-fitness program that combines dynamic choreography with the hottest music from around the world. Its 50-minute cardio workout cycles between higher and lower-intensity dance sequences to get you moving, sweating, and motivated all at the same time.

“We’re seeing a trending in new dance workout choreographies,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “BollyX is making strong inroads in the market and we’re pleased to welcome them into AFS.”

At the very core of a BollyX workout is the inspiration it draws from the music and dance of Bollywood, the film industry of India. BollyX embodies the infectious energy, expression and movement of Bollywood and aims to expand the reach of fitness to more people worldwide.

“BollyX is ideal for the studio market,” said Clara Ma, Manager, Creative Solutions at BollyX. “Our workouts are exhilarating, yet require no prior dance experience. And we’re looking at 500-800 calories burned per session.”

In June 2013, BollyX founders Shahil Patel and Minal Mehta launched their first BollyX classes in Boston, MA. Partnering with boutique gyms, national gym chains, and dance studios, they quickly found that not only was there a tremendous appetite for Bollywood fitness classes among consumers, but that fitness instructors were also looking for a fresh new class to bring to their students.

There are now 1,500+ BollyX trainees and instructors and counting, located in major US metro areas such as Boston, NYC, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. BollyX instructors include experienced dancers and fitness trainers who teach Les Mills, Zumba, CrossFit, Pilates, and TRX, as well as, first timers to teaching fitness but have a background in dance.

BollyX has won the Harvard Business School award of “Most Innovative” new venture of 2015. As the BollyX instructor community rapidly expands, it’s just a matter of time before BollyX comes to a gym near you.

“With the unrelenting studio trend toward diversification, BollyX is an ideal, easy-to-implement addition to almost any studio,” said Leve. “We encourage our members to learn more.”

