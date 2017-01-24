Blink Fitness Offers Amazon Lockers in Select Manhattan Locations

This press release was provided by Blink Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium-quality, value-based fitness club, is excited to announce that several of its Manhattan locations are now home to Amazon Lockers, offering members and the community a self-service delivery location to pick up and return Amazon.com packages. This is the first time Amazon Locker has worked with a fitness club, providing a great benefit for both Blink Fitness members and Amazon shoppers.

"Blink's collaboration with Amazon is a natural fit to benefit both our members and the community at large," said Todd Magazine, President of Blink Fitness. "Our member experience comes first, so we're thrilled that members will no longer have to worry or go out of their way to receive a package. Secondly, the Amazon Lockers will help introduce our state-of-the-art facilities to a new audience and hopefully encourage them to make their fitness resolutions with Blink."