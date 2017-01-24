Blink Fitness Offers Amazon Lockers in Select Manhattan Locations

This press release was provided by Blink Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium-quality, value-based fitness club, is excited to announce that several of its Manhattan locations are now home to Amazon Lockers, offering members and the community a self-service delivery location to pick up and return Amazon.com packages. This is the first time Amazon Locker has worked with a fitness club, providing a great benefit for both Blink Fitness members and Amazon shoppers.
"Blink's collaboration with Amazon is a natural fit to benefit both our members and the community at large," said Todd Magazine, President of Blink Fitness. "Our member experience comes first, so we're thrilled that members will no longer have to worry or go out of their way to receive a package. Secondly, the Amazon Lockers will help introduce our state-of-the-art facilities to a new audience and hopefully encourage them to make their fitness resolutions with Blink."
The Amazon Locker program recently launched in seven of the gym's 11 Manhattan locations, including Grand Central, Penn Plaza, Nassau Street, Chelsea, 54th Street, 116th Street, and 125th Street.
In New York City and surrounding areas, there are more than one hundred Amazon Locker locations.
About Blink Fitness
Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 60 locations open or in development throughout New York and New Jersey. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™ which celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Each club employs the company's signature Feel Good Experience™ that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.
For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com. Blink Fitness has nationwide franchise opportunities available with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Miami and Tampa.