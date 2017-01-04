Blink Fitness Launches 2017 Ad Campaign Featuring Real Gym Members

This press release was provided by Blink Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium-quality, value-based fitness club today launched its 2017 marketing campaign, "Every Body Happy." This iteration of the campaign features 16 of Blink's very own gym members of varying shapes and sizes, with one common thread: self-confidence. At a time when body positivity has garnered worldwide attention, Blink Fitness has been tackling this issue head on for the past year by challenging industry norms and celebrating how exercise makes you feel, not just how it makes you look.

To be considered, Blink Fitness members were asked to "audition" for the campaign in the fall of 2016 by submitting a photo or video to Instagram that flaunted their confidence and explained why they should be chosen. The response was extraordinary. From more than 2,000 incredible submissions, 50 semi-finalists were eventually called back for an in-person casting call event where they shared their personal fitness stories in front of an influential panel of "casting agents." The panel included actress Dascha Polanco, best known for playing Dayanara Diaz on Orange is the New Black and former NFL punter Steve Weatherford—both of whom are not only Blink members, but have also been advocates for body positivity and the emotional benefits of exercise.

"At Blink's casting call, I was truly moved to tears by the strength and courage of these members, whose stories prove there's more than one reason to go to the gym," said Dascha Polanco. "I struggle daily to find the courage to go to the gym and push myself to continue a healthy lifestyle, which is why it was motivating to see the pure joy and dedication Blink inspired in each member." See a short recap video of Blink's casting call here.

A survey commissioned by Blink Fitness and conducted online by Harris Poll last month among over 2,000 U.S. adults showed that roughly 4 out of 5 Americans (82%) say their relationship with their body could be improved. Additionally, nearly two-thirds (64%) of Americans say they find it discouraging to work towards unrealistic body images they see in the media.

"As consumers, we're constantly inundated with images of so-called 'perfect' bodies, and the fitness industry can be particularly heavy-handed with this," said Ellen Roggemann, VP of Marketing for Blink Fitness. "At Blink, we want to redefine the aspirational image of 'fit' to be about feeling confident in your own skin. Who better to help us with this mission than our actual members? Through this new campaign, consumers will learn about someone like Celestino, who regained the ability to walk again at Blink or Amy, a working mother of three, who maintains her health—and sanity—by making time for fitness."

Blink's 2017 campaign is the evolution of its "Every Body Happy" platform, which first launched last year with the help of The Brooklyn Brothers, Blink's creative agency. Body positive messages such as, We're members, not models; The best body is your body; and Sexy is a state of mind, not a shape of body will continue to support Blink's multi-channel media plan inclusive of lively video content and vivid illustrations of these gym members by artist Benjamin Wachenje.

Additional survey results showed that roughly 9 in 10 Americans who currently work out at a gym (89%) feel more confident about themselves when they leave the gym than when they first walk in. This statistic captures Blink's ongoing commitment to its own members through the Feel Good Experience™. It comes to life in clubs through five pillars: friendly and respectful staff, clean facilities, open and bright design, motivating music, and affordable personal training.

Following the opening of its 50th club just last month in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, Blink is currently poised for continued growth. The company plans to reach 300 clubs nationwide by 2020 through both corporate and franchise expansion.

About Blink Fitness

Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 60 locations open or in development throughout New York and New Jersey. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™ which celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Each club employs the company's signature Feel Good Experience™ that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com. Blink Fitness has nationwide franchise opportunities available with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Miami and Tampa.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Harris Poll on behalf of Blink Fitness from December 12-14, 2016 among 2,062 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact bb@sharpthink.com.