Blink Fitness, Fitness Connection and Sport & Health Executives to Speak at IHRSA 2017 Education Session Hosted by Motionsoft

This press release was provided by Motionsoft. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

February 14, 2016 – Rockville, MD – Motionsoft, the leader in software, payment processing and back office support services for the fitness, health and wellness markets today announced the company will host an education session at IHRSA 2017 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Thursday, March 9th at 2:00 pm PST.

The session will address how the best brands in fitness implement and manage fitness technology. IHRSA 2017 attendees will be able to join executives from Equinox Holdings (Blink Fitness, Equinox) Fitness Connection, and US Fitness (Onelife Fitness, Sport & Health) to learn how some of the best brands in fitness select and implement technology tools that have an immediate impact to the bottom line. This panel session will address the opportunities and steps required for operators to ready their clubs for success using social media, video, blogs, apps, analytics and business intelligence as well as effective membership billing strategies.

Panelists include Jeff Skeen, CEO, Fitness Connection, Glenn Rappaport, CIO, Sport & Health, and David Collignon, COO, Blink Fitness. Al Noshirvani, Chairman, Motionsoft will moderate the session.

The IHRSA education session is designed for:

• Club professions, owners, and operators

• Directors and managers of marketing

• Sales directors and managers

• Member service directors and managers

This panel is a pre-cursor to 4th annual Motionsoft Technology Summit that will be held in Washington, DC from Sept 11-13, 2017.

About Motionsoft

Founded in 2004, Motionsoft is the leader in software, processing and back office support services for single location studios and gyms, multi-unit clubs and franchises, corporate wellness programs, university recreation centers as well as hospital wellness centers. Motionsoft’s comprehensive software solutions are used by more than 2,500 innovative businesses that require technology-driven member, facility and payment processing solutions. Motionsoft’s software suite includes MoSo™, an enterprise software solution designed for large fitness operators and MoSoClub™, a club management software solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Motionsoft’s integrated gateway for payment processing, MoSoPay™, processes $2.5 billion annually while supporting over 5 million gym memberships in the U.S. and Canada. Motionsoft Full Service™ is the fitness industry’s most powerful member services and accounts receivables solution that helps clubs keep their past due members active while getting member accounts current. Motionsoft is also the host of the annual industry event Motionsoft Technology Summit. Learn more about Motionsoft by visiting booth #2201 at IHRSA 2017 or by visiting our site http://www.motionsoft.net or by following @motionsoft.

About Motionsoft Technology Summit

The Motionsoft Technology Summit is the premier technology event for executives in the health and fitness industry. The Summit brings together really smart people from amazing companies to discuss the challenges and opportunities of technology in the fitness industry. Attendance is limited to health and fitness industry club professionals including owners and operators. The Summit is an intimate gathering that gives attendees the chance to really connect and network with other peers while discussing common technology issues in the health and fitness industry during panel sessions and keynotes. Learn more by visiting the Motionsoft Technology Summit.

