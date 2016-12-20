Blink Fitness Celebrates Milestone 50th Club Opening in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on December 21st

This press release was provided by Blink Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Company looks ahead to continued growth and expansion by focusing on the member experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium-quality, value-based fitness club, is excited to announce the grand opening of its 50th location in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y. on December 21. This celebratory milestone comes just short of six years after Blink opened its very first location in New York City's NoHo neighborhood. Since then, Blink Fitness has continued to rapidly expand its footprint, providing a unique and unrivaled fitness experience throughout a variety of communities from the South Bronx to the suburbs of New Jersey & Long Island.

"Building a company to 50 locations in an incredibly competitive market is a significant accomplishment," said Todd Magazine, President of Blink Fitness. "We credit our rapid growth to answering a real need in communities. Focusing on the positive feelings you get from exercise, rather than just the physical benefits, opens the appeal of gym membership up to everyone. Through our high-end design and unrelenting commitment to cleanliness, Blink provides a premium quality experience at a value price."

By 2020, Blink Fitness plans to have over 300 clubs open or in-development throughout the country through corporate growth and the company's franchising program.

Beyond Blink's more obvious benefits, the company also strives to give its members a fresh take on fitness overall. While the majority of the fitness industry focuses on unrealistic fitness goals, Blink's "Mood Above Muscle™" philosophy puts the focus on how members feel versus how they look. The company has taken this concept a step further by embracing the body positivity movement and featuring its very own members, of all shapes and athletic abilities, in the upcoming 2017 evolution of their ad campaign, "Every Body Happy."

To celebrate the grand opening of Blink's Bedford-Stuyvesant club, the company will be giving away 50 years of memberships! Anyone joining Blink Fitness during the month of December (regardless of location) will be entered to win one of 50 one-year all-access "Green" memberships.

In Blink's continued commitment to support local communities surrounding their clubs, the company is donating 50 one-year Blink Fitness memberships to the hardworking staff and volunteers with the Bed-Stuy Campaign Against Hunger. This organization aims to provide the basic staples of a well-balanced diet to more than 30,000 low-income individuals each month.

At 15,000 square feet with a multi-level layout, the newest Blink Fitness facility will boast a broad offering of top-of-the-line strength equipment that includes free weights, plates, and machines for upper body, lower body, and core, as well as a wide variety of premium cardio machines and a multi-use space for additional exercises, stretching, and functional training. Members can continue to expect exceptional service from Blink's Mood Lifters (staff members) and certified personal trainers. Memberships are available starting at only $15 per month with a free start-up personal training session.

Address:

BLINK BED-STUY

1413 Fulton Street

347.991.8707

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 5AM – 11PM

Friday: 5AM – 10PM

Saturday-Sunday: 7AM – 7PM

About Blink Fitness

Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 60 locations open or in development throughout New York and New Jersey. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™ which celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Each club employs the company's signature Feel Good Experience™ that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com. We have nationwide franchise availability with a focus on markets including Boston, DC, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, Houston and Dallas.