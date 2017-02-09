ASF Payment Solutions Launches New and Innovative Website

This press release was provided by ASF Payment Solutions. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

DENVER, CO, February 8, 2017. ASF Payment Solutions is proud to announce the launch of its new website. With the breakthrough of numerous new software products and program updates, ASF has created an exciting new web presence for clients and prospects to visit. New products such as My Enrollment gives clients the flexibility to expand club enrollment through multiple methods; thus increasing club revenue using My Cash Flow; while monitoring and controlling the club’s bottom line through My Reports. In addition, the ASF website includes a Learning Center to help educate visitors with the latest trends and fitness industry developments. Other new areas of the website include a Walk the Talk page showing ASF staff and their commitment to fitness. The new website can be found at: www.asfpaymentsolutions.com

About ASF Payment Solutions:

ASF is an industry innovator in full service billing and online management software systems for health clubs, fitness centers, and martial arts studios. ASF is a true relational partner and takes pride in our client’s business success that goes beyond just being a gym management software company. By offering more services and flexible options for payment, ASF gives clients the opportunity to increase profits and grow their business. Furthermore, by utilizing member engagement services, clients will not only help their business run smoother, but also help with member retention.

