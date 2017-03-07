ASF Payment Solutions Announces Partnership with KidCheck

This press release was provided by ASF Payment Solutions. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

DENVER, CO, March 7, 2017. ASF Payment Solutions is pleased to announce its software now integrates with KidCheck, a secure children’s check-in system. This integration offers ASF customers easy access to KidCheck’s full-featured children’s check-in system, while still maintaining a single member database.

ASF is a leading provider of gym management software and payment solutions. KidCheck, a leader in children’s check-in, focuses specifically on delivering easy-to-use, innovative, secure check-in solutions, including its Express Check-in mobile solution.

The integration offers fitness centers, martial arts schools, and other organizations using ASF a “best-in-class” child care check-in solution. Via the integration, key check-in and member information is synced and seamlessly shared between the platforms, creating a positive member family experience.

“KidCheck is honored to partner with industry leader ASF to offer an integrated secure child care check-in software option,” said Alex Smith, KidCheck CEO. “ASF clients will have immediate access to necessary member data and valid childcare information right at their fingertips at child check-in.”

“ASF continually looks for opportunities to partner with like-minded companies,” said Sean Kirby, VP Client Relations at ASF. “KidCheck’s children check-in software provides a great value-add for our clients, offering a highly secure and robust child check-in solution that easily integrates with existing member data.”

About ASF Payment Solutions:

ASF Payment Solutions is a technology company that provides software, full service payment solutions, and customer support to the fitness industry. ASF is a true relational partner and takes pride in our client’s business success that goes beyond just being a gym management software company. By offering more integrated software services like ASF’s mobile app, as well as flexible options for payment, ASF gives clients more revenue generating value to help grow club businesses. Furthermore, by utilizing member engagement services, clients will not only help businesses run smoother, but also help with member retention.