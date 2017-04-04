American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences Launches Credential for Nutrition and Wellness Educators

This press release was provided by AAFCS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Alexandria, VA – March 30, 2017 – In conjunction with National Nutrition Month, the Family & Consumer Sciences Credentialing Center of the American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) proudly announces the launch of the Certified Nutrition and Wellness Educator (CNWE) credential. This new addition to its portfolio of high-quality professional exams and certifications was developed in response to the great need and desire for the delivery of high-quality nutrition and wellness instruction and the need to ensure that educators, regardless of practice setting or discipline of content background, are highly qualified to provide this instruction in formal and informal educational settings.

“The CNWE credential is designed to be the defining measure of content knowledge, pedagogical skill, and continuing professional development indicative of those best qualified to provide nutrition and wellness instruction,” said Dr. Lori A. Myers, CFCS, AAFCS senior director, credentialing, education and research. “We’re delighted to be able to meet the credentialing needs in this critical area, which contributes to healthier individuals, families, and communities.”

Designed for professionals involved in K-12, post-secondary, or community-based education programs; government programs; or business and industry programs that deliver nutrition and wellness education to youth and adults, the credential validates professional competency in the areas of:

Wellness and Prevention

Nutrition Principles

Food Safety and Supply

Food Planning, Purchase, and Preparation

Teaching Pedagogy, Learning, and Behavior Change

In order to earn the CNWE credential, candidates must hold a baccalaureate degree in any field, pass the national certification competency examination assuring others of a threshold level of knowledge based on identified standards, and ascribe to the Professional Code of Ethics. To maintain certification, professionals must complete 75 professional development units (PDUs) during each three-year certification cycle, thus documenting maintenance and growth of professional competence.

About the Family & Consumer Sciences (FCS) Credentialing Center

Through the FCS Credentialing Center, AAFCS accredits FCS baccalaureate programs, administers FCS competency exams, and certifies professionals and pre-professionals in family and consumer sciences. The purpose of the AAFCS Accreditation Program is to strengthen family and consumer sciences education at the college and university levels. AAFCS accreditation is a status granted to family and consumer sciences units within colleges and universities that meet or exceed quality standards established by the Council for Accreditation.

With oversight from the AAFCS Council for Certification, the AAFCS Professional and Pre-Professional Assessment and Certification (Pre-PAC) Programs measure competencies of FCS professionals and pre-professionals using high-quality, rigorous assessments. These programs also award standards-based and industry-recognized FCS pre-professional certifications and nationally recognized professional certifications.

About the American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (AAFCS)

Based in the Washington, D.C., area, AAFCS is the only association for family and consumer sciences students and professionals across multiple practice settings and content areas. For more than 100 years, AAFCS has focused its mission on providing leadership and support for professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making more informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. AAFCS members provide research-based knowledge about the topics of everyday life to help create healthy and sustainable families. These topics include human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.

Field of Family & Consumer Sciences (FCS)

Family and consumer sciences draws from broad and diverse disciplines to develop and provide content and programs that help individuals become more effective critical thinkers and problem solvers. Through discovery and delivery of research-based knowledge, FCS professionals help individuals and families develop essential skills to successfully live and work in a complex world. Professionals in the field are uniquely qualified to speak on many critical issues affecting individuals and families, such as maintaining a healthy lifestyle, wisely managing personal and family finances, and creating supportive relationships with family members, friends, and co-workers. They are located nationwide in a variety of practice settings, including secondary schools, universities, government agencies, and businesses.