Aktiv Provides Integrated Programming Solutions Through Partnerships With Leading Fitness Industry Educators

SANTA MONICA, CA, March 7, 2017 – Aktiv Solutions, the industry leader in functional fitness facility design and supply, today announced a new programming and education platform designed to power the spaces they create on behalf of clients. The new programming and educational platform is enabled by alliances with the industry’s most relevant and innovative sources for training methodology and certification, including WeckMethod®, Anti-Gravity® Fitness, Alloy Personal Training™, Go-Flo®, CorMax® Fitness and more.

As facilities choose the desired training methodologies to be performed within the functional training space, Aktiv will curate a comprehensive education program designed to support the operational model. The integration of planned programming allows clients to fully activate the functional training environment, maximizing the inherent member engagement and revenue-generating potential it presents.

“Aktiv brings a unique understanding of the critical relationship between different training methodologies and the physical training environments they require,” said Marty Shannon, CEO of WeckMethod/BOSU. “We are excited to be partnering with Aktiv in combining their capabilities in structural and flooring solutions with our programming.”

Aktiv’s ability to customize the physical training environment, adding branded elements to their Gym Rax® structures and floor markings, can significantly elevate the client experience. The commercial fitness industry is increasingly competitive and pressure to specialize from large clubs to boutiques is mounting. Clubs must provide a comprehensive experience where relevant training programs are delivered within environments that physically and visually take the training experience to another level.

“Our clients don’t require an ‘owners manual’ level education on how to utilize monkey bars or properly mount suspension-training straps. What they seek are authentic training protocols that effectively leverage the investment they’re making in functional training infrastructure,” said Bryan Green, President and CEO of Aktiv.

Aktiv’s educational alliance partners will be on full display, featured in the Aktiv booth (#2437) at this week’s IHRSA 2017 convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center, March 9th – 10th.

At Aktiv we amplify dynamic training areas for health clubs and specialty studios alike. Our mission is to establish safe, functional, and revenue-generating space while our clients deliver inspirational exercise experiences. Integrating the principles of functional fitness with the technical expertise of functional design is our calling. We craft energizing and balanced operational solutions to accommodate today’s explosive dynamic training trends. Visit – www.aktivsolutions.com