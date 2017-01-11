AFS, PFP Media Sign Collaboration Agreement

This press release was provided by the Association of Fitness Studios (AFS). The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, MADISON, WI, January 9, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) and Personal Fitness Professional (PFP) announced today that they have reached a collaboration agreement to provide relevant business education content to each other’s constituencies.

PFP media's mission is to provide relevant, useful information to enable fitness professionals to be successful financially through sound business practices and training expertise. To accomplish this, PFP produces quarterly magazines, twice-monthly newsletters, operates fit-pro.com, and recognizes outstanding fitness professionals through its Trainer of the Month and Trainer of the Year programs.

“PFP and AFS are traveling parallel paths,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “We looked at each other’s offerings and agreed that there’s great value in working together. We commend PFP for their accomplishments to date and look forward to expanding the horizons of both organizations through collaboration.”

The business of personal training is the sweet spot for PFP, whose first magazine was published in 1999.Personal trainers – hungry for information – subscribed by the thousands in their first year and within three years, their subscription based exceeded ten thousand.

“We believe AFS is an ideal partner for us,” said Susan Malmanger, National Sales Manager for PFP. “Not only does AFS provide meaningful information to the many PFP instructors who own or work in fitness studios, they are the conduit to employment for many PFP subscribers.”

The AFS/PFP collaboration provides the customers of each with value-added benefits to enhance the experience of both. For example, PFP will provide a complimentary PFP subscription to AFS members and AFS will promote the opportunity as a benefit of AFS membership.

Other mutual benefits include exchanges in educational content, linkage, advertising, and discounts.

“A relationship with PFP is consistent with AFS’ development into the ‘hub’ for credible, relevant, helpful information on creating and running a profitable fitness studio,” said Leve. “PFP has vast experience in helping fitpros become more profitable. Working together will not only help each organization, it will help the industry.”

PFP and AFS have a long list of complementary supporters and sponsors that provide additional momentum for collaboration. Several AFS Advisory Council members are consistent PFP content contributors, and both companies share mutual vendor support.

More information about PFP and PFP media can be found at http://fit-pro.com/.

About AFS

The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com