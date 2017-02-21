AFS, Perform Better® Sign Collaboration Agreement

This press release was provided by the Association of Fitness Studios (AFS). The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, WEST WARWICK, RI, February 15, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) and Perform Better® announced today that they have reached a collaboration agreement to exchange business-specific education, and product information to each other’s constituencies.



One of the fitness industry’s leading suppliers and educational fitness event organizations, Perform Better® hosts a wide variety of fitness conferences and expo, featuring some of the industry’s top presenters like Rick Mayo and Thomas Plummer.



Besides delivering amazing fitness workshops, lectures, and master classes, Perform Better® reaches and provides product for fitness professionals representing the full spectrum of fitness disciplines, as well as every type of exercise protocol.



“Perform Better® is an ideal partner for our studio market,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “Their events reach our core market and their products are appropriate for every boutique studio out there. We couldn’t be happier to be working with Chris Poirier and his team.”



The Perform Better®/AFS relationship includes a variety of activities and reciprocal support, not the least of which are special discounts for AFS members to attend Perform Better® events and purchase Perform Better® products. In exchange, Perform Better® customers can become AFS members at discounted rates.



“We’re very pleased to be working with AFS,” said Chris Poirier, Perform Better® General Manager. “We know AFS education, research and networking can really help our customers. And we also know that every one of the AFS members can and should be Perform Better® customers.”



More information about Perform Better® can be found at http://www.performbetter.com/.

About AFS



The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com