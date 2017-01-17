AFS, NCCPT Sign Collaboration Agreement

This press release was provided by the Association of Fitness Studios (AFS). The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, NEWBURY PARK, CA January 20, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) and the National Council for Certified Personal Trainers (NCCPT) announced today that they have reached a collaboration agreement to exchange education and information to each other’s constituencies.

NCCPT is a leading certifying body offering a wide range of fitness professional certifications and continuing education for personal training, indoor cycling, group exercise, powerlifting and several others disciplines.

“NCCPT reaches thousands of trainers and does excellent work on their behalf,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “We believe AFS’ business education, products, and services will resonate with the NCCPT audience and that we can enhance NCCPT’s brand awareness to our constituents.”

NCCPT's mission is to provide safe and effective personal training programs to the public by determining entry-level competence of the personal trainer.

To accomplish this, NCCPT creates, develops, organizes, manages, and administers examinations that assess the knowledge and skills underlying the performance of the tasks required of Certified Personal Trainers.

This is done through the NCCPT Certification Board that develops standards, procedures, code of ethics, and actual certification process.

“AFS has developed strong business data and best practices that will help our certified instructors build their businesses,” said John Platero, CEO of NCCPT and its affiliated company, Smart Fitness. “We look forward to working with Josh and his AFS team.”

The AFS/NCCPT collaboration provides significant value-added for both parties with an emphasis on exchanges in content, advertising, and access to the programs of each organization.

More information about NCCPT can be found at https://www.nccpt.com/.

About AFS



The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com