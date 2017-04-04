AFS Launches Studio Management Online Education; CECs/CEUs Included

This press release was provided by AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, April 4, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today announced the launch of its online business curriculum to provide ongoing education for fitness studio owners and developers. The course work is appropriate for all fitness professionals and current studio/gym owners.

The first two learning paths, of what will be an eventual seven with over 20 total courses, have received appropriate CECs and CEUs from the American Council on Exercise (ACE), National Strength & Conditioning Association (NSCA), National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the Athletics & Fitness Association of America (AFAA), with more soon to follow. The curriculum is now “live” and available for review and participation at https://member.afsfitness.com/content/online-courses.

The new program is produced through an AFS partnership with ClubIntel, the fitness industry’s leading research and education company. The online courses enable studio owners and operators to more effectively and productively operate their businesses with access at their fingertips.

“We are ecstatic to announce the launch of our online education program,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “The program will fundamentally help studio owners acquire more clients, enhance customer relationships, and boost retention. There’s nothing else like it out there.”

The AFS online education program is sponsored by Matrix Fitness – the commercial brand of Johnson Health Tech, who shares AFS’ vision of providing credible business-centric data to enhance the effectiveness and profitability of the studio environment.

“We’re very pleased to be part of this educational platform,” said Mark Zabel, President - US Commercial Division/Global Chief Marketing Officer of Johnson Health Tech. “As a company we feel a strong bond with our customers and their vision, not only in the products we offer, but also in helping them be successful.”

One of the unique components of the program is the variety of learning styles built into the platform, including video lessons, powerpoint voice overs, expert guides, eBooks, webcasts, and audio lessons. Students will never get bored with the different learning types.

Currently available courses include:

Creating a Brand Promise and Delivering Memorable Client Experiences

Consumer Safety and Business Ethics

Additional course work soon to be available includes:

Sales, Marketing & Branding

Business Planning, Finance and Accounting

Organizational Culture, Leadership and Teamwork

Operational Management

What it takes to Launch a Successful Studio Business

“We’re rolling out new coursework every couple of months,” said Leve. “It’s very exciting to see this educational vision come alive. Matrix and ClubIntel have been exemplary partners every step of the way.”

About AFS



The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com