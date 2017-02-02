AFS, Club Industry Expand Collaboration Relationship for 2017

(OAKLAND, CA, BOULDER, CO, February 2, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) and Club Industry announced today that they have reached an expanded collaboration agreement for 2017, enhancing their previous relationship providing relevant educational opportunities to each other’s constituents.

Club Industry not only owns and operates the annual Club Industry Show, but it also publishes industry news, trends and educational articles and videos at www.clubindustry.com as well as the fitness industry’s most highly-regarded electronic newsletters: Newsbeat, Resourcebeat, Newsbreak and Showbeat.

“We’ve been working with Club Industry for several years, and we’re comfortable with our strong formula that delivers quality education to the studio-related audience at the Club Industry Show,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “We felt it was time to expand the relationship beyond just one annual expo.”

The relationship continues with AFS hosting four educational seminars at the Club Industry Show while expanding AFS's onsite presence at the event. The two organizations will also work throughout the year to enhance brand awareness, relevance, and best practices within the overall fitness and fitness studio communities through advertising and content exchanges, mutual promotion, linkage, and marketing assistance.

“There’s no doubt that fitness studios are a growing trend with no end in sight,” said Marty McCallen, Managing Director of Club Industry. “And AFS is clearly leading the charge. Because of the increased industry-wide interest in studio best practices, market research, and networking opportunities, we’re thrilled to be working with Josh and his team to bring that content to our audience at our show and online.”

The expanded collaboration provides significant value-add for both parties.

"AFS has a lot to offer and it’s important that we stay in front of the industry,” said Leve. “Club Industry is more than just a show; it is a major fitness communications company. We’re very happy to be working more closely than ever with its high-quality professionals.”

More information about Club Industry can be found at www.clubindustry.com and the Club Industry Show at www.clubindustryshow.com

About AFS

The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com