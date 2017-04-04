Advantage Hires Vice-President of Sales & Marketing for Northern Territory

This press release was provided by Advantage Sports & Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

ITHACA, NY - Advantage Sport & Fitness (ASF) announced this week the hiring of long-time fitness industry sales executive, Michael Caruso, as the new Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the company’s northern territories of New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

A 27-year industry veteran, Mike blazed an early path of award winning commercial sales performances with top teams at CYBEX, Life Fitness and Matrix before settling in as the Commercial Sales Director at Gym Source in 2004. Over the last 13 years Mike has played an integral part in the growth of the Gym Source commercial sales team from 16 members to 38 members, all while nearly tripling sales volume and growing revenue by 80%. Now Mike brings his wealth of knowledge and expertise to Precor’s top North American distributor, Advantage Sport & Fitness.

“I feel very fortunate that my career and experience has led me to this opportunity,” said Mike. “Advantage is a company that is so well-respected in the industry for its success, integrity, and culture. I am honored to be a part of the ASF team, and excited about all of the potential growth ahead.”

John Murray, owner and president of ASF, is confident Mike will be a valuable addition to the company team. “I believe Mike Caruso fits both our ASF Team culture and values,” Murray said. “His background and skill set will be a perfect match for the role that he is stepping into as we focus on growing our ASF Northern Territory and in particular the major metro areas of New York City and Philadelphia.”

A native of Long Island who’s been living in Philadelphia for the last 27 years, Mike is an accomplished national-level body builder, winning both the 2010 and 2011 Masters Mr. USA competitions. His wealth of fitness knowledge and genuine passion for the industry have been true assets as he’s helped each of his customers achieve their goals. Mike spends most of his free time with his two kids, Mikayla and Nicholas, or at the gym mastering his craft.

About Advantage Sport & Fitness, Inc:

Advantage Sport and Fitness has been a premier provider of commercial and home fitness products since 1987. Started in the basement of company President John W. Murray, Advantage has a rich history of cultivating trusting, long-term relationships with both customers and leading manufacturers in the industry.

Since its inception 30 years ago, Advantage has become one of the most successful commercial fitness businesses in the United States and Precor’s top North American distributor. Advantage currently employs more than 70+ people and distributes fitness equipment in 9 states, including New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Southern Virginia, West Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, and Northern Florida

Their corporate address is 2255 North Triphammer Rd. Ithaca, NY 14850.