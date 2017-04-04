Action Floor Systems® Names Floor of the Year and Awards Dealer Anniversary Jackets

This press release was provided by Action Floor Systems. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

MERCER, Wis. – Action Floor Systems® announced two Floor of the Year recipients, in maple sport and synthetic sport flooring categories, at its bi-annual dealer meeting held March 3-5 in Orlando, Fla. The company also presented anniversary jackets to two dealers who have been with the company for more than 20 years.

The Floor of the Year awards were voted on by dealers from around the world. In the maple sport flooring category, All City Floor Company’s Action Cush I Floor System installation at Rock Canyon High School, located in Castle Rock, Colo., captured the award.

Honorable mentions in the maple sport flooring category were Scott Floor Company for their work in VMI Cocke Hall in Lexington, Va., and Gifford Industries for the Al Davies Boys & Girls Club Isaiah Thomas Court in Tacoma, Wash.

In the synthetic sport flooring category, the Floor of the Year award was given to Raga Sport for their Action Herculan® Multi-Function 7+2 System installation, Mexico City University’s ITESM Campus in Mexico City, Mexico.

Honorable mentions in the synthetic sport flooring category were Finchum Sports Floors’ Clarksville Athletic Club in Clarksville, Tenn., and All American Sports Group for their work in Danvers High School in Danvers, Mass.

Murray Forth from Forth Sport Floors of N.Y. and Nick Scott from Scott Floor Company of Va. joined the elite club of dealers who have been recognized for more than 20 years of partnership with Action. Forth and Scott received the esteemed dealer jackets, which are awarded to dealers that reach the impressive 20+ year benchmark. They join 16 others who have been recognized since 2009.