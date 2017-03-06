The Abs Company Latest Industry Leader to Join AFS

This press release was provided by the Association of Fitness Studios (AFS). The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, CHESTER, NJ, March 1, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of The Abs Company to its membership and sponsorship ranks.

One of the fitness industry’s most identifiable brands, The Abs Company makes high quality, innovative commercial abdominal and functional training exercise equipment focused on the development of core strength.

Abs Company products include brands such as Ab Coaster, TireFlip 180, Ab Solo, X3S Bench, and the Abs Bench and are used in over 10,000 commercial fitness centers and in millions of homes in 40+ countries worldwide.

“We at AFS couldn’t be happier to welcome The Abs Company into our Community,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “Any time an industry leader like The Abs Company sees value in what we’re doing, it’s both humbling and energizing. We look forward to working hard to earn and reward their support.”

The Abs Company is committed to making exciting, unique equipment for all levels of fitness training, from beginner to elite, to keep members and clients excited and coming back for more. The Abs Company also assists studios and health clubs in the design and layout of space dedicated exclusively to core training, one of the primary reasons why people join a fitness facility. This is especially important in the studio space where revenue per square foot is a high priority.

“We fully understand the studio space and we’re impressed with AFS and the benefits they provide to the industry,” said Sean Gagnon, President of The Abs Company. “We look forward to working with Josh and his team to enhance the profitability of studio owners throughout the world.”

Industry research has shown that innovative Ab and functional core training equipment is a powerful marketing tool for studios and health clubs, helping facilities attract and retain clients. Core training is important at every level of fitness, and The Abs Company makes a range of products to keep members engaged as they move from beginner to advanced, a concept they call The Lifecycle of a Member.

Gagnon went on to say, “Studios and clubs are focused on adding equipment that people want to use. It’s not about having space, but about having space for the right things. Ab machines are a key part of that attraction. Our Core Based Functional products complete the story.”

More information on The Abs Company can be found at http://theabscompany.com/.

About AFS



The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com