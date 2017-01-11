9Round Opens Milestone 450th Location, Eyes 1,000 Clubs by 2019

This press release was provided by 9Round. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

GREENVILLE, S.C. – 9Round, the world’s fastest-growing kickboxing gym franchise, has opened its 450th location. Located in the Detroit Metro area, the new gym marks a significant milestone for the brand and is a reflection of the company's immense growth since its inception in 2008.

"Throughout the country, more and more consumers are continuing to embrace new workout experiences, and we know our commitment to providing a championship-caliber kickboxing option has been a fundamental component to our accelerated momentum and ongoing expansion," said 9Round co-founder Shannon Hudson. "In less than 10 years, we've grown from a small regional chain to an international, award-winning brand and I couldn't be more proud of our franchisees and corporate support team for driving this success."

Today, there are 450 9Round clubs open and operating throughout 40 states and nine countries. More than half of those clubs have opened in the last 24 months alone, including the company’s first locations in Australia, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

With hundreds of additional clubs in various stages of development around the world, and a rapidly growing number of entrepreneurs looking to join the 9Round family, company plans call for having a total of 1,000 locations by the end of 2018.

“Yes, we’re talking about more than doubling our international footprint. That means the next couple of years are going to be a grind. Bring it on,” said Hudson. “When I wanted to win a world kickboxing title, I imagined having the belt around my waist. I could feel the weight of the gold on my hips. The feeling part is the secret. If you’re going to dream, dream big.”

For more information about 9Round’s franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.9round.com/fitness-franchises.

About 9Round

Co-founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is a specialized fitness center that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a convenient, affordable, 30-minute, full body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations developed by Shannon himself. Today, there are 450 9Round clubs open and operating throughout 40 states and nine countries. For more information, please visit www.9round.com.