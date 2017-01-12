9Round Kick-Starts the New Year in Lawrenceville

This press release was provided by 9Round. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

GREENVILLE, SC – 9Round, a specialized fitness center that brings boxing and kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a convenient, affordable, 30-minute, full body circuit format, is slated to open its first location in Lawrenceville, GA.

The new gym, which is located at 3157 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite 180 is slated to open next month. Company plans call for as many as three locations over the next few years.

“As the New Year approaches, consumers are looking to ramp up their fitness routines,” said 9Round Lawrenceville co-owner and head trainer, Ricky Howell. “Not only are 9Round workouts challenging, but they make fitness more approachable.”

9Round Lawrenceville is owned by Ricky and Erica Howell, a husband and wife team excited to bring their passion for fitness to their community. Ricky’s passion for fitness is rooted in his background as a professional body builder. In 2006, Ricky experienced personal hardships in which he realized it was time for not only a physical change, but a mental one as well. He began weight training and eating healthy. As a title holding bodybuilder, Ricky now hopes to help others live a more healthful life. His dedication to fitness is not lost on Erica, who works as a nurse at Emory Healthcare. Erica embarked on a fitness transformation of her own and deeply believes 9Round kickboxing can help others do the same.

Developed by reigning IKF Light Middleweight Kickboxing Champion of the World, Shannon “The Cannon” Hudson, 9Round workouts consist of nine, three-minute stations of activities that include cardio, weight training, abdominal exercises and kicks and punches on 100-pound, double-end, upper cut and speed bags. A real boxing bell rings to begin the workout, another to warn the station is ending and a third to signal the end. Members have a 30-second active break between rounds to recover.

There are no class times, trainers are always on site to lead the workouts, and routines change daily, giving members a fresh workout every time they come in.

“9Round is more than just a workout, it’s a community,” said Erica, who leads the operational side of the business. “We pair fitness with nutritional wellbeing by offering both intense workouts and customized meal planning to our members—there’s no excuse for not meeting your fitness goals.”

Membership includes hand wraps, boxing gloves, online nutrition support and guidance as well as one-on-one training. First time guests get a free workout.

9Round Lawrenceville will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://www.9round.com/fitness/ or call 678-235-5949.

About 9Round

Co-founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is a specialized fitness center that brings boxing and kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a convenient, affordable, 30-minute, full body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations developed by Shannon himself. Today, there are over 420 9Round clubs open and operating throughout 40 states and nine countries. For more information, please visit www.9round.com.