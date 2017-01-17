9Round Co-Founder Heather Hudson Named an Enterprising Women of the Year

This press release was provided by 9Round. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

GREENVILLE, SC – Enterprising Women, the nation’s only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners, recently listed 9Round co-founder and COO Heather Hudson as an Enterprising Women of the Year.

Widely considered one of the most prestigious recognition programs for women business owners, the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards is an annual tribute to the world’s top women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship, and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship.

“I am truly honored to be recognized by Enterprising Women as a Women of the Year,” said Hudson. “Women all over the world are breaking glass ceilings in their respective industries, and it is a privilege to be selected with such an amazing group of women.”

Award winners are divided into seven categories. Hudson was among 13 women named as an Enterprising Women of the Year in the “over $10 million and up to $25 million in annual revenues” category.

“The recipients of the 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards represent an amazing group of women entrepreneurs from across the United States and as far away as The Netherlands, South Africa, Uganda, the United Kingdom and Canada,” said Monica Smiley, publisher and CEO of Enterprising Women. “We could not be more proud to recognize their accomplishments as CEOs of fast-growth companies, community leaders, and role models and mentors to other women and girls.”

Before co-founding 9Round, Hudson worked at the karate school her husband, Shannon, had owned. In a whirl-wind, they fell in love, got married, and started a kickboxing fitness concept. They maxed out their one credit card, borrowed money from a friend and did pretty much anything else to get the first club open. They didn’t have a formal business plan, nor a “Plan B.” According to Hudson, they just had to make the idea work. They knew it would be organic and hard work, so they put their blinders on and went for it. They signed up 100 members in the first month.

In the nearly nine years since launching its franchise opportunity, 9Round has grown to more than 450 locations throughout 40 states and nine countries. More than half of those clubs have opened in the last 24 months alone, including the company’s first locations in Australia, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

9Round workouts consist of nine, three-minute stations of activities that include cardio, weight training, abdominal exercises and kicks and punches on 100-pound, double-end, upper cut and speed bags. A real boxing bell rings to begin the workout, another to warn the station is ending and a third to signal the end. Members have a 30-second active break between rounds to recover. All 9Round workouts have zero person-to-person contact, instead, the circuits feature moves designed to blast calories and relieve stress.

About 9Round

Co-founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is a specialized fitness center that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a convenient, affordable, 30-minute, full body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations developed by Shannon himself. Today, there are more than 450 9Round clubs open and operating throughout 40 states and nine countries. For more information, please visit www.9round.com.