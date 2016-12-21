Wearable Technology Show COO John Weir called MYZONE a "very worthy" winner of the Overall Wearable Award, as well as a "true trailblazer" in the sports performance market. (Photo courtesy MYZONE.)

Fitness companies made a big splash at this year’s Wearable Technology Show (WTS), with MYZONE, Chicago, Illinois, and Hexoskin, Montreal, Quebec, earning top awards in major categories.

MYZONE won in the Overall Wearable Winner Category, edging out Misfit, San Francisco, California, for its activity-tracking wearables such as the MZ-3 Physical Activity Belt. Smart shirt company Hexoskin earned the Crunchwear Editor’s Award, beating out MIO Global, Vancouver, British Columbia, known for its heart-rate-monitoring wristbands. More than 200 entries were received across eight categories, according to WTS.

“The level of entries was overwhelmingly high and such a hard call for our judges to choose just one winner for each category,” WTS COO John Weir said in a statement provided to Club Industry. “An extra special round of applause must go to MYZONE® – the very worthy Overall Wearable Award winner. MYZONE® is a true trailblazer in the sports performance market, continually pushing the technology to develop the most accurate devices on the market – we’re excited to see what they’ll be bringing to the show next year.”

The complete list of this year’s award winners can be viewed here.

Next year’s show will be held March 7-8 at ExCel in London, featuring numerous keynote speakers from Google, the British Broadcasting Corporation and Daydream. Award entries are not yet open.