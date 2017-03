Bill McBride

Co-Founder, President & CEO

Active Wellness

San Francisco

Q: Why has the fitness industry failed to attract and retain more people as members, and how can the industry turn this around?

A: There are many possible answers to why this problem exists. One is the squeeze on the American middle class. Check out these statistics from Washingtonsblog.com siting IRS, Credit Suisse, Simon Black, etc.:

38 percent of all American workers made less than $20,000 in 2014.

51 percent of all American workers made less than $30,000 in 2014.

62 percent of all American workers made less than $40,000 in 2014.

71 percent of all American workers made less than $50,000 in 2014.

The federal poverty level for a family of five is $28,410.

7.9 million working age Americans are "officially unemployed."

94.7 million working age Americans are considered to be "not in the labor force."

That equals 102.6 million working age Americans without a job.

25 percent of the entire United States has a negative net worth.

Most health clubs on the higher end target customers/families with $50,000 or more household income. According to 2014 IRS data, that is about 29 percent of the population. That available pool is heavily served and well penetrated in membership representation.

So how do we grow the pie? We have all seen the success of the high-value (volume), low-price segment (HVLP). This segment is reaching a broader audience and more people below the $50,000 threshold that many clubs target.

So, in short it looks like:

Make fitness club offerings available to more people at lower income levels and for those with less time on their hands.

Have better value propositions for the higher-income segments (easier said than done) - but creating programming and member experiences that attract more of the limited remaining market