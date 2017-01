Chris Stevenson

Owner

Stevenson Fitness

Oak Park, California

Q: Which fitness trends are waning and why?

A: I think general fitness memberships are waning. There will always be a certain amount of people who are self-motivated and have the knowledge to work out on their own. They are perfectly content paying a monthly fee and renting treadmills and dumbbells. There has been a huge increase in the accessibility of information, advancement in fitness technology and overall awareness of the importance of health. Now more than ever, people are looking for results. Most people, however, need external guidance, motivation and accountability to actually get those results. You can get those things from personal training, small group programming and group exercise classes. You can also get this from specialty studios like SoulCycle, Barre Method and Orangetheory. So I see fewer people “joining gyms” and more people buying specialized programming.