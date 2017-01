Mark Smith

CEO

24 Hour Fitness

San Ramon, California

Q: What is the next fitness trend or product that will affect the industry positively or negatively, and why? How should the industry take advantage of that trend?

A: The next fitness trend/product for the industry will not be movement related, which most have been historically. Instead, it will have to do with mindfulness, the popular catchall phrase for something that enhances the functionality of our brains. The industry is just starting to come to grips with the fact that our overall health is not limited to exercise and what we put in our bodies but also incorporates how we take care of our minds. The mind, after all, drives our behaviors and that determines our adherence to how much exercise we get and what we put into our bodies. Whether it's different meditation-related modalities or lifestyle coaching related, as an industry, we need to embrace the reality that our focus needs to be on encouraging healthy ways of being related to our minds, and that will impact our customers' attitudes and behaviors toward exercise and nutrition. To put it simply, right now, we are just focusing on the actual delivery of those products and services (exercise and nutrition). Instead, we should be integrating the front end of getting them committed to it as part of the overall offering, which means offering different types of meditation classes, supplementing it with meditation-type pods where possible, encouraging lifestyle coaching as an offering that goes along with nutritional counseling, providing different mindfulness articles as content, and generally educating people that half of the battle of a fit and healthy life is gaining adherence and that comes through changing people's beliefs, not through a no-pain no-gain approach.