Chris Stevenson

Owner

Stevenson Fitness

Oak Park, California

Q: What do club operators with high staff retention rates do to keep staff that operators with low staff retention rates do not?

A: The key to high employee retention rates starts in the hiring process. Far too often, operators hire too quickly. They just want to fill a position gap as quickly as possible. When you put the wrong people on your team, they are destined to quit or be fired. Having a diligent and precise hiring process tends to add the right kind of people to your team, and those people last for a long time. Once you have the right people on your team, there are certain strategies that you can implement to keep them. First off, invest in your team. Make sure they are always learning and improving. Hold in-house trainings, send them to conferences and sign them up for webinars. People aren't likely to leave an environment where they are growing. Consistently recognize and express gratitude for great performances both publically and personally. You can never be too grateful. A common reason for employee disengagement is feeling unappreciated. Express gratitude in a timely, specific and frequent manner. Although compensation and opportunity for promotion are important, nothing is more important than feeling appreciated.