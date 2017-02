Peter Taunton

President and CEO

Lift Brands (Snap Fitness)

Chanhassen, Minnesota

Q: What is the biggest threat the health and wellness industry faces, and how can the industry overcome that threat?

A: In this industry, the member always comes first. Therefore, the biggest threat is to not understand what is relevant to your members. I believe what matters to fitness consumers is this idea of a healthy gym culture and a sense of community. Today, the fastest growing segment in the industry isn’t the discount player; it’s the boutique shops. Why? Because they often create a sense of community with their fitness models. These types of environments change daily, while also encouraging a close-knit workout atmosphere that has a motiving instructor and members who are working together to push individual goals.

This environment encourages a sense of closeness that can affect members even after they leave the gym. By creating these types of workouts, boutique clubs are also building a sense of community. If you’re in this industry and have plans to succeed, you need to create these emotional ties of community within your club walls.