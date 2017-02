Bill McBride

Co-Founder, President & CEO

Active Wellness

San Francisco

Q: What is the biggest missed opportunity in the health and wellness industry, why are we missing it and how can we grab that opportunity?

A: A big opportunity for the health and wellness industry is medical integration – working with medical providers to serve their patients. Additionally, participating in outcomes-based programs that will be/are reimbursable by the insurance companies. Preventing diabetes is one program that is available now. Medically prescribed registered dietitian services is another now available from my understanding. There seems to be a shift from simply showing up and participating (like Silver Sneakers) to measurable outcomes or results for participants.

Another opportunity is continuing to focus on human-to-human support, energy and expertise. Technology is best with human-to-human interaction and support. Technology alone isn't enough.

Also, keep in mind that fitness and food go hand in hand. Nutrition/weight loss support is a big part of the overall fitness/wellness puzzle. Holistic approaches specific to an individual are critical.