Peter Taunton

President and CEO

Lift Brands (Snap Fitness)

Chanhassen, Minnesota

Q: With what other markets or businesses should the fitness industry partner to add value to the fitness industry and why that market or business?

A: I don't believe in focusing on a single market or business. People across every industry are passionate about their health and want to stay fit. Take a look at our partnership with country singer, Thomas Rhett. The partnership made sense for both parties. With his hectic tour schedule, working out at Snap Fitness gives him access to 2,000 plus clubs to get his workout in. Plus, with 24/7 access, it gives him the options his schedule requires. In turn, this partnership created a fitness pathway to new consumers who love the country music industry. An industry is not what adds value, people add value.